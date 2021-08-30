Maurissa Gunn to Bachelor in Paradise Critics: How Dare You Sex Shame Me?!?

Her name is Maurissa Gunn.

And she has come out firing.

A few days after she went to the Boom Boom Room Riley Christian on an episode of Bachelor in Paradise -- presumably to get down and dirty, in the sexual sense -- this reality star sent a pointed message to critics.

She did so after sharing a video online this past Saturday in which she answered intercourse-related questions set to Lil Skeet‘s songs “Choices (Yup).”

“First off, I do want to say thank you to those who have been showing so much love and support,” she Gunn wrote in the caption.

“I know the video is all fun and games, but I do think something needs to be clarified. I don’t need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction…

"However, there are other women that may not be as nonchalant or as indifferent as I am, to handle the kind of criticism that I’ve been receiving, and it’s not okay.”

The former Miss Teen Montana went on to trash trolls who dared to shame her after she seemingly slept with Riley on their first date, emphasizing that there’s nothing wrong with women wanting to talk about sex .... or keeping that part of their life private.

To each her own, you know?

“To my next point, it’s OK FOR WOMEN TO LIKE SEX!" Gunn said.

"Sex is a 2 person act, so there shouldn’t be a double standard regarding which gender can openly like it, and which gender should be timid about their enjoyment."

The Bachelor alum -- who vied for Peter Weber‘s heart on The Bachelor Season 24 -- noted that the bullying and judgmental don't usually coming from men, either.

“What’s even harder to believe is that the majority of the negativity and hate is coming from women,” she continued.

“It’s already hard enough being a woman in today’s society, so we as women should do everything to lift each other up rather than bring each other down.”

Gunn concluded, "I hope this message is received with love and kindness."

And, so far, the mission on that front has been accomplished.

Wrote Natasha Parker, who was on Maurissa’s season of The Bachelor and currently on the island-based spinoff with her:

“Say it louder for the people in the back! Love this and YOU! Keep beaming your light beautiful!"

Jessenia Cruz added“Periodt!!!” ... while Serena Pitt replied with an all-caps “YES!!” and two clapping emojis.

Kendall Long, a Bachelor in Paradise season 5 veteran, responded with four clapping emojis and added, “xoxo YES love!”

And Jade Tolbert commented with hearts and raised hand emojis.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.