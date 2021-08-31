Matthew Mindler, Former Child Actor, Ruled Dead by Suicide

We have a tragic update on the passing of Matthew Mindler.

Late last week, the former child actor was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania, days after he had been reported missing.

According to The Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the 19-year-old died by suicide... although it's important to note that his cause of death has yet to be determined.

It is pending toxicology results.

Mindler's body was discovered on Saturday morning in Manor Township,a community near Millersville University, where he attended college as a first-year student.

The school's president, Daniel A. Wubah, confirmed this awful news on Instagram on Saturday.

"A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing.

"Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time," Wubah said in a note addressed to the campus community.

Mindler was last seen leaving his residence hall at Millersville University around 8:11 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a prior press release from the school.

He was later reported missing Wednesday night after failing to return to his room or return phone calls from his family.

University police proceeded to fil a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center on Thursday afternoon, alerting local police departments of Mindler's disappearance at the time.

Mindler's acting resume included stints on As the World Turns, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Chad: An American Boy and the 2011 comedy-drama Our Idiot Brother, where he portrayed Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan's son.

Per TMZ, meanwhile, Mindler's mom says her won struggled with major anxiety issues for many years.

She noted, however, that Mindler seemed to be enjoying his first week of college, having kept in constant contact with her throughout those opening days.

"We appreciate the support, concern and outpouring of prayers from Millersville University, the students and the community.

"My heart is crushed and my mind cannot yet fathom this reality," Mrs. Mindler told TMZ.

Mindler's body was transported over the weekend to the Lancaster County Forensic Center, according to Wubah.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," he said in his statement.

"I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time."

May Matthew Mindler rest in peace.