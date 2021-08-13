Matt Roloff: I'm Working to Make Amy's Wedding Day Perfect!

Matt Roloff has provided fans with an extensive update on his ex-wife's wedding...

... despite not actually being invited to the ceremony or reception.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Little People, Big World posted a number of photos on his Instagram account, all of which gave followers a look at ongoing construction on his property.

Amy Roloff and her fiance, Chris Marek, are getting married on the farm Matt now owns entirely.

"Racing at full speed to get the new building finished before the Big day, @amyjroloff and Chris' wedding day," Matt wrote as a caption to the following snapshpt.

"Pulling out all the stops … 16 days and counting! @rolofffarms is looking good.

"A huge thank-you to the team at @jeldwenusa windows. Not only a fantastic product (I'm a new friend for life). But they delivered on budget and ahead of schedule."

The father of four noted that they're currently "hoping the @ccandlroofingpdx can get the new metal roof on so we can button this up before the wedding," which will take place on August 28.

"Good news is …

"I'll keep sharing photos so you can all see the progress," Roloff continued.

"Best builders in the world [are] The Lorangers Construction brothers and their entire network of subs!"

Matt and Amy have quite an unusual relationship.

They got married in 1987 and divorced in 2016.

They share four kids and also a hit reality show on which both have continued to star.

Amy and Chris, however, have decided NOT to invite Matt or his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, to the wedding itself -- even though the event will be held on Matt's property.

"Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it," Amy on a recent episode of Little People, Big World.

"I think it causes less drama and I think that's better for everyone."

Previously, Chandler had said she isn't really interested in attending anyway.

In his own confessional, meanwhile, Chris further explained the basis for not inviting Matt and Caryn to the August 28 nuptials.

"Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they'd like to, you know, no obligation," he says on air.

"But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy."

Amy, as you might recall, wrote in her memoir two years ago that Matt cheated on her with Chandler.

So it's sort of amazing the two couples are even as close are they are, you know?

Amy and Marek announced their engagement in September of 2019.

In June, the couple shared on Little People, Big World that they will use Roloff Farms -- which is solely owned at this by Matt -- as their wedding venue.

"COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021," she said of choosing to get married at her former home.

"So other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A."

For his part, Matt has been extremely helpful and understanding.

Sitting alongside Marek on his family's TLC program this month, Roloff was asked about his lack of a wedding invite.

"We had a conversation and he goes, 'Are you going to be offended if we don't invite you to the wedding?'" explained Matt.

"'[I said,] 'Absolutely not, let's just take it off the table, make it simple.'"