Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler: We're Starting a New Chapter in Our Love Story!

Here comes the bride?

Not quite.

But not quite all thhat far away, either, for Caryn Chandler.

On this week's upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, a great deal of focus will be on Amy Roloff and her impending marriage to Chris Marek.

It's mere weeks away and we'll learn on the installment that Amy has arrived at a major decision:

Matt will not be invited to the ceremony or reception.

For understandable reasons, right?

But while Amy and Chris are already engaged and their monumental day is on the horizon, we'll also hear from Matt and Caryn on Tuesday evening.

And we'll learn a lot about their romantic future as well.

“Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” Roloff will say in a confessional, adding of the couple's plan:

"When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.”

Is this a major change from how things have been for Roloff and Chandler?

Not really.

They've been an item for years now and vacation all the time in Matt's Arizona residence.

Still, courtesy of a preview shared by Us Weekly, Roloff will refer to this arrangement as “a whole new major chapter in life,” explaining:

“We’ve got the best of all worlds happening right now.”

What about making things official, though?

The topic isn't off limits.

Matt has said in the past he plans to propose before the year is through, kindly stating that he doesn't want to steal the spotlight from his ex-wife so close to her wedding day.

That said, are the couple actually engaged, a producer asks Matt and Caryn on the episode?

“We’re not,” Chandler responds on air, playfully smacking her boyfriend and continuing:

“He hasn’t asked me, so we’re definitely not yet.”

Roloff emphasizes that he hasn’t popped the question yet, to which his girlfriend says: “Don’t push it.”

Matt and Caryn started dating in 2017.

They get along pretty welll with Amy and Chris, despite the former having accused her ex-husband of cheating on her with Chandler.

“Time heals, and so everything is moving in a good trajectory right now,” Chandler said last year of the quartet.

“Everybody’s working hard. We all love their grandchildren. We’re together sometimes and we make it pleasant.”

As for where Matt and Caryn will be on August 28, when Amy and Chris exchange vows?

"They are more than pleased to not be going to the wedding, and plan to go to Arizona for a romantic break where they have a vacation home," an insider tells The Sun.

"They got Amy and Chris a little gift to show their appreciation as they're on much better terms, but they're glad they won't be attending, it would be too weird for everyone."

"Matt and Caryn just want them to be able to do their own thing and feel it will be over before they know it.".