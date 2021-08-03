Mady Gosselin Takes Down a Troll: I'm Gonna Post Whatever I Want!

Mady Gosselin is just not here for it these days, okay?

She simply doesn't have time to deal with anyone's bull$hit.

Especially when that bull$hit is coming from the keyboard of a total and complete stranger.

Early on Monday, the former reality star shared a couple new selfies on Instagram.

The first is featured immediately above and the second is featured immediately below.

"your back beneath the sun," wrote the 20-year old college student as a pretty basic caption.

To some people, these were pretty pictures shared by a young woman who has been more active than usual on social media these days; not much to analyze or criticize, you know?

In reference to the second image, however, which does hone in on Mady's cleavage, one troll jumped into Gosselin's Comments section and wrote:

"Slide two is a great way to get creepy people in your [direct messages].

"They won’t be thinking about you reading the book, they will be sexualizing it because people are disgusting.”

Uhhh, thanks for the advice? Mady replied to this judgmental remark.

“Like exactly what you’re doing with this comment?” Gosselin began her clapback, adding:

“Everything women do is sexualized, so I’m going to do/post whatever I want : ) I appreciate you looking out for me though.”

Mady seems intent on carving out an identity these days outside of her awful parents.

As you very likely know by now, Jon and Kate Gosselin got divorced way back in 2009 -- but haven't stopped feuding in the many years since.

Their beef grew uglier than ever last year after Jon was accused of assaulting son Collin.

No charges were ever filed against the father of eight, who explained that he simply held his teenage son back during an argument because Collin was having a mental breakdown.

Kate, however, has continued to accuse her ex-husband of abuse and has said she doesn't want him near their kids.

As things stand now, Jon lives with Collin and daughter Hannah; but has no contact with his other six children, including Mady.

The 20-year old appeared to take a shot at the drama between her parents several days ago.

While listening to the Olivia Rodrigo track Enough for You -- which includes the lyrics "And maybe I’m just not as interesting as the girls you had before" -- Mady wrote across the screen:

"How I sleep knowing that I can’t relate to this lyric because I had an extremely unconventional childhood AND I have ADHD."

An unconventional childhood.

That sure does sum it up for all the Gosselin sons and daughters, doesn't it?

Jon, for his part, however, isn't giving up hope.

“I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that,” Jon previously told Hollywood Life of reconnecting with his kids.

“I kind of just have to hold on to hope and not give up and let them know that I love them and I’m here no matter what. I’m not going to give up, but I can’t dwell on the whys and hows.”

Mady isn't dwelling on those, either.

She'd just really like to stop receiving death threats.

Hard to blame her, isn't it?