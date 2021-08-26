Mackenzie Standifer: Maci Bookout Cares About Money More Than Her Own Kids!

It's no secret that Mackenzie Standifer and Maci Bookout have never gotten along.

In fact, there have been times when it seemed as though the two baby mamas of Ryan Edwards downright hated each other.

We hope that's not the case, as their kids are watching all of this unfold and absorbing all sorts of lessons about conflict and healthy resolution strategies.

But unfortunately, Ryan is involved, which means these young observers are learning all the wrong things.

As you're probably aware, Edwards is no longer allowed to see Bentley, his 12-year-old son by Maci.

Ryan, of course, blames Maci for this sad state of affairs, but he really left her with her with little choice.

After all, a mother can only watch her son get bullied by his father so many times before she steps in and does something about it.

“I haven’t seen him, my mom and dad haven’t seen him, nobody has seen him,” Ryan said in a recent interview with The Sun.

“I don’t speak at all with Maci. I miss Bentley for sure."

Asked if he believes Bentley has been "poisoned" against him, Ryan replied:

“It hurts and it’s painful, for sure."

Well, at least he didn't reply, Maci poisoned Bentley?! We have to do something!, like you know he wanted to.

Now, The Sun has spoken with Ryan's wife, Mackenzie, and she might be even angrier about this than he is.

“I have reached out to Maci to make peace and settle the score a couple of times and I’ve heard nothing back,” Mackenzie told The Sun.

“I sent her a text a couple of weeks ago and one in March," she added.

“I just said I would love to meet up and talk over lunch to clear the air and make things better…I just want to sit down as an adult and make it work. I don’t really care about being best friends or anything like that, I just want to talk and make it work."

Yes, Mack says she's trying to be besties with Maci, but until Bookout offers her side of the story, we really won't know what's going on here.

“I have tried multiple times to do that but to no avail," Standifer continued. on the topic of reaching out to Maci.

“Maci is all about Maci and anybody that gets in Maci’s way or doesn’t do what Maci wants gets cut out."

“Nobody is saying that Ryan hasn’t made mistakes; nobody is saying that I haven’t made mistakes,” Mackenzie said.

From there, she doubled down in her shade-throwing, accusing Maci of caring about money more than she cares about her own kids.

“We own that, we’ve made mistakes but we’ve also learned from them. We’re allowed to grow as people and to change but Maci doesn’t allow for anybody to change in her mind," Mack said.

“It’s all about Maci and Maci making money and portraying on television that they’re one big happy family when they have skeletons in their closet that they don’t want out there either,” Standifer continued.

“At the end of the day I’m responsible for my children’s feelings as well and taking that away from them is just not fair and it’s not OK,” she went on.

“I’m just not OK with that back and forth thing. You make your decision and then you live with it or else it gets confusing for the kids. They need stability.”

Clearly, Mack is no fan of Maci.

But she still went way, way too hard in her closing comments.

“Whatever Ryan feels is necessary for him and Bentley I support 100 percent, however that looks,” she said.

“I think Ryan is a pretty understanding person though and he doesn’t want to make things bad for Bentley, he wants them to be on good terms," Mack added.

“Ryan doesn’t want to make a bad situation worse.”

Lady, we'll believe a lot, but there's no way you're gonna convince us that Ryan Edwards is an understanding person!