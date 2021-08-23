Mackenzie Edwards Shades Teen Mom Fans: No Regrets Here! Get a Life!

What didn't kill Mackenzie Edwards during her time on Teen Mom OG has only made her stronger.

According to Mackenzie Edwards herself, that is.

The wife of Ryan Edwards, who shares a son with long-time cast member Maci Bookout, fired back at some trolls on social media late last week, making it clear that she has no regrets in regard to her time on the show.

This is a time that has now passed Mackenzie and Ryan by, of course, as they won't appear ever again on the aforementioned program.

We'll get to the reason why in just a minute.

On Friday, however, Mackenzie responded to a bunch of haters seemingly giving her a hard time online, telling these strangers that her head remained very high.

“I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through,” wrote Mackenzie. “What may be ‘tea’ for you, is a testimony for me. Move along.”

We don't exactly to what Mackenzie was referring here.

But we can take some educated guesses.

On the latest season of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie, Ryan and the latter's parents were front and center, going hard after Maci for -- in their view -- keeping Bentley away from Ryan's side of the family.

The main issue of contention was a birthday party Mackenzie and Ryan hosted for their son.

Maci stated on air that Bentley simply didn't wish to attend, pointing to Ryan's history of drug and legal issues and saying that his first-born didn't want to spend much time with his dad until Ryan got clean.

Mackenzie believed otherwise, however.

She believed that Maci was purposely withholding Bentley from the party, even slamming Maci as an evil bitch at one point.

The feud between Maci and Mackenzie hasn't died down since, either.

Mackenzie appeared to hurl some shade at Maci earlier this month, telling her rival that no insult can hurt her.

Bookout, however, probably thinks she got the last laugh.

Back in March, it came out that Ryan's family had been fired from Teen Mom OG, with sources strongly indicated that Maci was behind the decision.

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities," an insider told our friends at The Ashley at the time.

"Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life," the report read.

"And," it continued, she would like for the show to "no longer focus on Ryan and his family.”

Makes some sense, doesn't it?

It's called Teen Mom, after all. Not Teen Mom's Former Boyfriend Who Can't Get His Ish Together.

Shortly after her ousting, Mackenzie said she and her loved ones were keeping an open mind and looking forward to a new chapter in life.

“They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or like basically didn’t have enough content, that they [would] call us back,” she said while appearing on the Without a Crystal Ball podcast.

“[Ryan] was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives."

"We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”