Maci Bookout SLAMS Ryan Edwards: He Never Even Checks In on Bentley!

Based on what we've seen during their scenes together on Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards was never much of a father to 12-year-old Bentley.

Viewers looked on with mounting fury as Ryan bullied Bentley and belittled the boy on camera.

Earlier this year, Edwards was fired from the show at Maci's behest, meaning that fans no longer receive weekly updates on his parenting skills -- or lack thereof.

Unfortunately, if Maci's latest remarks are any indication, Ryan has not changed his ways.

In addition to the abusive language Bentley was subjected to, Ryan was also frequently negligent in his relationship with the boy.

And it seems that these days, Edwards is more absent from his eldest son's life than ever before.

At least that's the conclusion that fans are arriving at based on Maci's most recent Facebook post.

“You can’t love a child you never check on,” reads the original post from former Married At First Sight star Chris Perry.

Maci reposted it, adding an emphatic “Say it louder…”

Obviously, she didn't mention Ryan by name, but as The Ashley's Reality Roundup points out, she really didn't need to.

Judging by the comments on her post, Maci's followers knew exactly who she was talking about.

Ryan isn't on social media at all these days, so he didn't respond to his ex's not-so-subtle shade.

But you can bet that he's seen it by now, and you can probably guess what his reaction was like.

As you probably recall, Edwards' battle with addiction landed him behind bars several times over the course of the past few years.

Whether because of prison or court-ordered rehab, Ryan was missing for months at a time during a very formative time in Bentley's life.

Now that he's sober -- or at least he claims and appears to be sober -- you would think that Ryan would wish to make up for lost time.

Sadly, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Granted, Maci has taken steps toward denying Ryan custody rights for the sake of Bentley's safety.

But you would think the fact that Edwards spends so little time living under the same roof with Bentley would prompt the father to spend as much recreational time with his son as possible.

Needless to say, that hasn't been the case.

And of course, the situation is made even sadder by the fact that Bentley is old enough to understand it, and is probably well aware that his dad has little interest in spending time with him.

Hopefully, he's also aware that his dad is a bully and a loser, and he's better off without the guy in his life.

The tragic part of all of this is that Bentley is a likable, well-behaved kid who deserves to have a father in his life.

On the bright side, however, Maci and husband Taylor McKinney make up one of the best parenting duos in franchise history.

So at least someone is on hand to make sure that he receives all the fatherly attention he deserves.