Lori Wickelhaus, 16 and Pregnant Star, Sentenced to Jail for Child Pornography

Lori Wickelhaus, a former MTV personality who starred on the reality show 16 and Pregnant, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for child pornography possession.

Last year, the 29-year was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.

On Wednesday, she agreed to a plea deal in a Kentucky court that included the aforementioned prison stint, as well as a requirement that Lori undergo mental health counseling.

Wickelhaus appeared on the second season of 16 and Pregnant.

Her episode centered on Lori's decision regarding her baby son and whether or not to give the child up for adoption. (She chose to do so in the end.)

According to a police report, Wickelhaus was taken into custody in August 2020 for possession of viewing matter portraying sexual performance of a minor from a few months earlier.

The pornography was allegedly found on an iPhone and white chrome laptop PC.

Lori was released at the time on a $10,000 cash bond and deactivated her social media after her arrest.

In May, Wickelhaus -- who got pregnant her junior year of high school -- pleaded guilty and signed the aforementioned plea deal.

Referencing her son in a 2010 interview with People Magazine, Lori took readers through her thought process.

“I started feeling more comfortable with it, that it was all for Aidan’s sake,” she said way back then.

However, after her kid was born in December of that way...

“I found myself crying, not wanting to let him go,” says Lori. “I tried to think, ‘This is for him. Put your feelings aside.'”

By the time she and Aidan’s new parents performed an (open) adoption ceremony to mark the occasion two days later...

“I felt at peace,” she explained to the outlet. “I felt an unbreakable bond. Leaving him wasn’t hard, because I knew it wouldn’t be forever.”

In 2012, Lori sat down for an interview about her struggle with depression following the adoption, sharing:

“Before I got here I was on a downward spiral. I had no dreams, I didn’t have any goals, I didn’t care what happened day-to-day.

"I’d wake up and go right back to bed. There was nothing to get up and work for. Now I have everything to work for.

"After my pregnancy, I hit a rough spot. I couldn’t really get over that I had done an open adoption with my son. I wasn’t working. I quit going to school. I knew I needed a change."

Concluded Lori nine years ago:

“I see a good career. A family, a nice house and a couple of animals. I really have a big dream for myself so I plan on reaching it.”

Wickelhaus welcomed daughter Rylynn Jo in 2013 and son Logan in 2014 with now-ex-fiance Joseph Amos.

