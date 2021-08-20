Laura Prepon Quits Scientology: No More Crazy Cult For Me!

For reasons that aren't entirely clear to those of us who have never held on to an E-meter to have our thetans measured, the Church of Scientology wields a tremendous amount of influence in Hollywood.

The list of famous Scientologists is much too long to reproduce here, but as you're probably aware, Tom Cruise is the poster boy of the Cult of Hubbard, and many a lesser celeb has been lured in by his tales of exploding aliens and whatnot.

While it's still unclear if there was ever any truth to the rumors of Cruise dating Laura Prepon, it seems the Orange is the New Black actress was, at one time, intrigued by the A-lister's wacky religious views.

Thankfully, she's now broken the spell.

Yes, in a recent interview with People magazine, Prepon has revealed that she quit Scientology.

And considering the tendency of the faith's followers to stalk and harass those who have left the fold, that's no mean feat.

In fact, it's a tremendous act of courage for which she should be applauded.

"I'm no longer practicing Scientology," she told the outlet.

"I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish," Prepon added.

"I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

So Prepon wasn't raised in the CoS like so many other former child stars.

But in fairness to Cruise, she converted long before the two of them ever met.

Possibly influenced by her That 70's Show co-star Danny Masterson, Laura joined the Church way back in 1999.

These days, Masterson is on trial for rape, and his alleged victims say the CoS helped cover up his crimes.

But it seems the allegations against her former co-star did not factor into Laura's decision to leave Scientology behind.

Instead, it was her love for her husband, actor Ben Foster, and her two children that prompted Prepon to re-evaluate her life.

"If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that," Laura said in her People interview.

"As a new mom, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, 'Laura, this is a phase, you'll move on and then it will be something different,'" she added.

"And that has transcended into other parts of my life. We're all evolving. I always see that with my kids."

Since our complaints have never had anything to do with individuals who fall under the spell of Scientology, and everything to do with the abuses and corrupt practices of the Church itself, we won't add our voice to the chorus of those criticizing Prepon for being duped.

We will, however, congratulate her on her new life and applaud her ability to ask herself the hard questions.