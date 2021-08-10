Larissa Lima Defends Angela Deem: Nobody Should Be Canceled for Their Tiddies!

To the collective horror of 90 Day Fiance fans, Angela Deem flashed the camera at the Tell All special.

It's not that people have a problem with her fancy new boobs, exactly. They have a problem with Angela's whole attitude.

Another issue is hypocrisy. Why did TLC promote this less than a year after firing Larissa Lima?

Larissa has something to say.

At the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All special, Angela Deem channeled her Maury roots.

Though the episode has yet to air (but is just days away), viewers already have an eyefull from the promo.

It's not just that Angela decided to pull down her top and flash the camera -- the show used it in their teaser video.

The context is that, as usual, Angela was yelling and screaming abuse.

Going off on Michael's aunt, Lydia, she got up into her in-law's face -- by walking up to the camera.

Lydia was safe in Nigeria. Sadly, none of us were spared the eyefull that followed.

Angela wasn't just showing off the results of her boob job or flirtateously flashing her husband.

Instead, she was spitefully flashing the camera.

She did it for drama and because she knew that it would offend Michael's family. It's who she is.

Unfortunately, there was plenty of collateral.

Angela's castmates were inundated with this unmissable view.

Those tuning in remotely may have gotten a direct eyefull ... totally uncensored.

To be clear, we're not body-shaming Angela for having breasts.

But she knew when she did this that no one there had asked to see her nude.

Flashing people is not the same as casual nudity.

Frankly, host Shaun Robinson is not paid enough for this.

But a pair of boobs isn't the end of the world.

Not even when they're flashed by a grandmother as toxic and verbally abusive as Angela.

However, one thing that quickly occurred to many 90 Day Fiance fans is the outright hypocrisy on display.

Not by Angela -- she is what she is -- but by production and the network.

After all, didn't they fire Larissa Lima just about one year ago for (gasp) baring her breasts?

Late in the summer of 2020, Larissa Lima did a CamSoda livestream.

During the stream, she rubbed oil on her skin and briefly bared parts of her breasts.

Despite being a deeply polarizing star and a legend of the franchise, Larissa was then fired from 90 Day Fiance.

What does Larissa think of the same show that fired her for her nipples then promoting Angela for hers?

On Instagram, she appears to have commented on Angela's nightmare fodder moment.

Larissa expressed that she's "here for that" when it comes to on-screen antics.

“When I got a ‘break’ for a network for show my Tits one time deal on camera you guys support the decision of the company,” Larissa wrote.

“No never had a contract or anything more than that," she added.

Larissa noted that "every time that has a debate about it some employee come to justify it saying ‘she signed a contract’ give me a break."

“Now another cast member show her tits on national television and you guys want to cancel her? Seriously…” Larissa expressed.

“I’m wishing more t!ts and the things go down way more I’m here for that!" she wrote.

"… Let the woman show what she wants," Larissa suggested.

"Since I got a ‘break’ people have been doing p0rn and all kinds of stuff, why should her be canceled for it?" Larissa noted.

No one should be canceled over their own breasts, it's true.

And as Larissa knows better than most, on-screen misbehavior is encouraged by production up to a point, in order to boost ratings.

We do have to note that the campaign to "cancel" Angela -- that is, get her fired -- existed long before she flashed the camera.

Angela's verbal and emotional abuse of her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is bone-chilling to watch.

Wanting Angela off of the show because she's a toxic nightmare is valid. The boobs? That's all part of the show.