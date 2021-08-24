Kylie Jenner: When is She Actually Due?

Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

She and Travis Scott are expecting their second child this year, as confirmed by multuple outlets a few days ago.

Here's the kinda strange thing, however.

And it's a very strange thing, when you stop to consider how Jenner shares everything about her life at all times with her many millions of followers on Instagram...

We don't know anything else about the pregnancy.

We don't know whether Kylie and Scott are having a boy or a girl or when the former is due to give birth.

Heck, Kylie herself has not even said anything about the blessed news.

Is she entitled to her privacy?

Of course, but... since when does Kylie Jenner want privacy? Since when has she not made a living by posting an endless array of personal information online?

Instead of commenting on the pregnancy, though, Kylie remains silence.

Instead of uploading pictures of her baby bump, Kylie continues to put up throwback snapshots of herself... often in a bikini.

What can we surmise from this social media decision?

Jenner is probably showing.

If Kylie's belly was not protruding these days, she likely would be sharing current photos.

Therefore, if we had to guess -- and, bear in mind, this is merely a guess -- Kylie is probably at least 20 weeks along; this is approximately when most women start to develop a baby bump.

Fast forward exactly 20 weeks from now, and it's January 11, 2022.

Give or take a few weeks here.

But, no matter how you consider things, Jenner is due in the winter; likely some time in December or January.

She gave birth to her first child in February of 2018.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," an insider confirms to People Magazine.

This source recently added:

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again.

"She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private.

"She has only spent time with close friends and family."

As for why Kylie hasn't said a word about the impending baby?

We can only guess she's following the model of her first pregnancy, which was never actually confirmed by the reality star until Stormi actually arrived.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," said Kylie in February 2018 after the birth of her daughter.

"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys."

Continued the then-20-year old:

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it.

"I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.

"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this i could burst!

"Thank you for understanding."