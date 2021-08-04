Kylie Jenner Rocks 24-Karat Gold Bikini: This Is Hot Billionaire Life, Bishes!

As you're probable aware, Kylie Jenner is a billionaire.

Wether or not she's a "self-made" billionaire ... well, that's still a subject of heated debate.

But regardless of whether or not she built her fortune on her own, there are some major differences between Kylizzle and the other members of the 10-figure club.

For one, the overwhelming majority of them are dudes, and for some reason, it seems like they're all suddenly obsessed with going to space.

Fortunately, other than her astronomical net worth, Kylie is the exact opposite of Jeff Bezos in just about every conceivable way.

Okay, they've both been accused of exploiting workers and getting rich off the backs of the poor, but other than that, these two couldn't be much more different.

For example, while Bezos is obsessed with going into orbit, Kylie is content to amaze mankind with nothing more than her famous curves and a wildly expensive bikini.

Now, we're not sure what would happen if you actually tried to swim in Kylie's 24-karat gold two-piece.

But as with most of the 23-year-old's swimwear, this thing will almost certainly never come in contact with water.

"My 24K BIRTHDAY COLLECTION drops on my bday August 10th! i’m wearing my brand new body glow here that i can’t wait for you guys to experience," Kylie captioned her Bond villain-esque pic.

Curiously, Kylie added a money bag emoji to the caption.

We're not sure what she meant by that, but it could serve as an unfortunate reminder that she's already insanely rich and planning to get even richer.

Obviously, her fans don't seem to care that she's obscenely wealthy, but it's still not a great PR move to remind your customer base that they've made you "blast off into space just for the lulz" rich.

Of course, Kylie has so much money that her great-grandchildren will never have to work, but these are tough times for Kardashian clan business ventures.

Kendall Jenner's tequila brand recently came under fire as the result of a controversial promotional campaign which critics claimed was a brazen example of cultural appropriation.

Now, insiders say the Kendall's 818 company is in serious trouble, and there's a good chance that it'll go under less than a year after it was founded.

Obviously, Kylie's cosmetics line is much more stable and well-established than Kendall's fledgling tequila brand, but the fact remains that the Kar-Jenners are facing a popularity crisis.

Now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is over, we're reminded of why Kris fought to keep it on the air for so long.

The family doesn't need their salaries from the show from a strictly short-term perspective, but without it, Kylie and company join the ranks of mere influencers.

And if you spend any time at all on Instagram, then we probably don't need to tell you that there are already a whole lot of those.

Kylie has one of the biggest followings of anyone on the site, so she'll probably do just fine.

But if you're wondering why she continues to hustle so hard despite being wo incredibly rich ... well, don't forget that she's already accustomed to a certain lifestyle, and she probably doesn't like the idea of peaking in her early twenties.