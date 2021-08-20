Kylie Jenner: Pregnant with Baby #2! It's Confirmed!

The ongoing rumors have finally turned into a very exciting reality.

It's true, you guys:

KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT WITH HER SECOND CHILD!

Speculation over the state of Kylie's womb has been running rampant for a few weeks now, with fans wondering this summer whether she really was expecting or not.

They based these guesses on a number of recent photos Jenner had uploaded to Instagram.

To be clear, Kylie herself has not verified the brand new report -- but it comes straight from TMZ, which is typically a very reliable source for information such as this.

A source with "direct knowledge" of the situation has spoken to this celebrity gossip website and confirmed the pregnancy, telling TMZ the following:

Jenner is in the early stages.

The gender of the impending baby is unknown at this time.

The due date is also unknown.

As for the father?

It's rapperr Travis Scott, of course, who is also dad the Jenner's firstborn, three-year old daughter Stormi..

Need more proof?

On the campaign trail for the California Governorship, a job she really is in the running for, Caitlyn Jenner was live-streamed on Thursday while visiting a toy store in Quincy.

"Eighteen grandchildren. I keep telling the girls — they're not too excited about this, but — I wanna go for 30," Caitlyn says in the footage, prior to adding:

"I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that's 19, so we only got 10 to go."

So there you have it.

For her part, Kylie is now 24 years old and a self-made billionaire. She has said multiple times in the past that she wants to give Stormi a sibling.

“Kylie has always been vocal to those around her that she wants another child close in Stormi’s age,” an insider previously said to HollywoodLife.

“She and Travis love each other and co-parent well so it’s not a surprise she’d want another baby with him."

It should be interesting to discover how Jenner reveals this second pregnancy -- if she ever even does.

She famously spent a bulk of her first pregnancy hiding out at home, scarcely revealing her baby bump to the world and not even telling fans/followers about the little girl on the way until she was very far along.

In a lengthy statement, the then 20-year old explains the basis for her secrecy at the time.

Not that she really owed anyone an explanation.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," said Kylie in February 2018.

"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys.

"my pregnancy was one I chose to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Concluded the makeup mogul back then:

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it.

"I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.

"my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn't wait to share this blessing.

"I've never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Will Kylie come out and make any sort of announcement this time around?

Before welcoming her second kid?

We shall see.

But even without one, please join us in sending Kylie and Travis Scott your very best wishes!