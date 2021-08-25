Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Racy Outfit to Taunt Travis Barker's Ex!

In the months since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started dating, the vast majority of people who have commented on this unexpected couple haver been hugely supportive.

But it seems that not everyone thinks it's a good idea for these two to get together.

Specifically, Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, is not thrilled with the prospect of her baby daddy's blissful new relationship, or the fact that it makes daily tabloid headlines.

Adding to her frustration is the fact that Shanna believes that Kourtney and Travis are consciously tormenting her by rubbing her nose in their happiness.

Moakler has complained about the couple's PDA, but that certainly hasn't discouraged Barker and Kardashian from sharing their joy with the world via loved-up Instagram pics.

Travis and Shanna were broken up long before he got together with Kourtney, so it would be easy to dismiss the angry ex's claims as absurd -- were it not for two important factors:

For one, Shanna says her marriage ended because she caught Travis cheating on her with Kim Kardashian.

So yeah, it sort of makes sense that she would bear a grudge against this family.

On top of that, sometimes when Moakler complains about Barker and Kardashian being a smidge insensitive, she sort of has a point.

For example, take a look at this pic of Kourtney that appeared on Travis' Instagram page earlier this week:

The couple took a trip to Mexico, and as you can see, Kourt rocked a red romper and a shorter-than-usual hairstyle.

There's nothing malicious-looking about it at first, of course.

But as many commenters have pointed out, Kourt appears to have copied her look from Patricia Arquette's character in the movie True Romance.

Again, that might not seem like a big deal, but apparently the film had special significance to Travis and Shanna.

Penned by a young screenwriter named Quentin Tarantino, and directed by the late, great Tony Scott, the 1993 cult classic centers around a pair of star-crossed lovers -- Arquette and Christian Slater -- who find themselves on the run from the mob.

Apparently, Travis and Shanna identified with the characters -- so much so that they named their daughter Alabama after Arquette's character.

Kourtney's cos-play came as a surprise to some, especially since Shanna has publicly complained about Kourtney appropriating her and Travis' favorite flick:

"What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over," Moakler recently told Us Weekly.

"I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie," she continued.

"I walked down the aisle to "You're So Cool" from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song."

Needless to say, it's a little weird for Kourtney to plant her flag in this obscure '90s flick knowing that carried so much importance for her boyfriend and his ex-wife.

Did she sport this outfit with the intention of pissing Shanna off?

We can't say for sure, but it's worth noting, that Kourt really didn't like it when Moakler was pushing those rumors about Travis and Kim.