Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Rumors In Explosive Fashion!

If the Instagram sleuths are correct in their findings, then the Delta variant isn't the only thing rapidly reproducing this summer.

The Kardashian family is also getting bigger at an exponential rate, and no amount of PPE can stop the rapid expansion!

Earlier today, we reported on the rumors that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child.

And now, fans are convinced that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first kid together.

Of course, all of this is based on pure speculation from social media randos.

Kylie has not commented publicly on the rumors -- but because her fans are convinced that she's keeping the pregnancy a secret, her silence on the matter only fuels their insanity.

As for Kourtney -- well, she's happy to tell the haters exactly what they can do with their body-shaming rumors.

The speculation began when the eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted some photos of herself standing in her in-home dressing room.

"Say hi to my closet," Kourt captioned the photo.

Needless to say, more attention was paid to Kourtney's appearance than her closet, and unfortunately, there were quite a few unwelcome comments.

"SHES PREGNANT," one fan commented.

And sadly, that remark earned a good number of likes and was echoed by a surprising number of people.

Kourtney didn't seem terribly upset by the rude speculation, but she was quick to set the record straight ... or was she?

"I'm a woman with a BODY," the mother of three responded.

Now, obviously, the goal there was to bring the rumor mill grinding to a halt.

But as many have pointed out, Kourtney didn't actually deny that she's knocked up.

To be clear, there's no reason to conclude from these photos that Kourtney is pregnant.

In fact, she looks to be in flawless condition, and her commitment to fitness and nutrition is on full display.

But there might be other reasons to jump to the conclusion that Kourt is expecting.

For starters, insiders say she badly wants to have a child by Travis Barker.

Kourtney has three kids by Scott Disick, and Travis has two from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

But the couple is famously head-over-heels for one another, and sources say they both feel that having a baby together would be the ultimate expression. of their love.

Obviously, that doesn't mean that Kourtney is knocked up at this very moment, but we wouldn't be surprised if she makes an announcement in the very near future.

And hey, multiple pregnancies at the same time is sort of a Kard clan tradition!

Kylie and Khloe both became moms in the same year, and now Kourtney and Kylie have a chance to do it all over again.

Of course, it's entirely possible that neither of the sisters is pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

Maybe now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians has come to an end we'll just have to get used to knowing a lot less about life within reality TV's first family.

But that doesn't mean we have to stop speculating wildly!