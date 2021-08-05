Kourtney Kardashian: Did She Just Reveal That She's PREGNANT With Travis Barker's Baby?!

We've known for a while now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are head-over-heels for one another.

When the world first learned that Kourtney and Travis were dating, there were those who laughed the relationship off and predicted that it would be nothing more than a brief fling.

They were quickly proven wrong.

From the very start of their time together, Kourtney and Travis have been moving at breakneck speed.

So while there's no widespread agreement with regard to how many romantic milestones these two have already zoomed past, basically no news about the seriousness of this relationship comes as a surprise.

We've heard rumors that Kourtney and Travis are engaged, that they're already secretly married, that Travis' kids consider Kourtney their real mom ...

The list goes on and on -- but the latest speculation might be the wildest to date.

Perhaps this was inevitable, but in any event, fans are now convinced that Kourtney is pregnant with Travis' baby.

The evidence -- such as it is -- for this claim is pretty sparse, but we'll lay it all out for you and let you decide for yourself.

First, there's this photo of Kourtney going makeup-free in what appears to be someone's backyard.

As you can see, Kourt is bare-faced and ready for some ping pong.

For some reason, her followers are convinced that this natural look is a subtle nod to the pregnancy rumors.

Like we said -- it's not exactly a pic of a sonogram, but it's also not the only clue.

Kourtney also posted this pic, with a caption about "late night cravings."

Obviously, the phenomenon of late night cravings is not exclusive to pregnant women, but it's easy to see how Kourt's comments might bring pregnancy to mind.

There's one last piece of pseudo-evidence, and it might be the most compelling one.

Kourtney recently revealed that she's cut meat, fish, and alcohol out of her diet entirely.

She said that she did so as part of an all-around effort to be more conscientious about her health.

But fans suspect that Kourt might have had different motives, especially after she revealed that despite her dietary changes, she's packed on a few pounds in recent weeks.

“Why you could be gaining weight (and not because of food),” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

Again, not exactly a pregnancy announcement, but it's not hard to see why so many fans are convinced that Kourtney is hinting at something.

Of course, it's entirely possible that the mother of three is just messing with our heads.

Kourt has three kids from her relationship with Scott Disick, and Travis has a son and a daughter by ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

So these two are certainly no strangers to child-rearing, but insiders say they'd love to make a baby together as the ultimate expression of their love for one another.

It may be quite some time before we know for sure if thy really have any interest in collaborating on that sort of project, but whatever the case, we're sure they're getting in plenty of practice!