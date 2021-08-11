Kim Scott: Eminem's Ex-Wife Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

Longtime Eminem fans will no doubt be familiar with the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Scott, who has often been mentioned in his music, usually in less than complimentary terms.

In recent years, Em and Kim have worked through many of their issues and managed to form a civil co-parenting relationship.

Both parties struggled with substance abuse and endured numerous brushes with the law during their time together, but their situations seemed to have stabilized in recent years.

Unfortunately, it appears that Scott's mental health issues took a turn for the worse and very nearly claimed her life last week.

According to a new report from TMZ, Kim has been hospitalized after attempting to take her own life.

Few details of her suicide attempt are available at this time, but it seems that Kim was fully conscious when paramedics arrived at her home in response to a 911 call.

There's no word on who placed the call, but it appears that it was not Kim.

In fact, police reports indicate that she became combative with the first responders who showed up at her door.

Kim reportedly needed to be restrained by deputies who also arrived at the scene, and she was so resistant to receiving care that paramedics were unable to check her vitals.

While it's unclear if there were any further injuries, paramedics reports that Kim appeared to have suffered minor lacerations on the back of her leg.

TMZ reports that "a good amount of blood was on the floor" of her home.

She was eventually taken to a hospital where she received full physical and psychiatric evaluations

Kim has since been released and is currently resting at home.

There's no word on whether she is receiving additional treatment, and no one in her inner circle has commented on the situation publicly.

Kim and Eminem -- real name Marshall Mathers -- married in 1999 and divorced in 2001.

They got remarried in 2006, but the second attempt lasted only a matter of months.

The couple had one child together, Hailie Mathers, who recently graduated from Michigan State University.

For years, Eminem lashed out at his ex with vicious and frequently violent lyrics.

In recent years, however, his tone changed, as he and his ex were able to set aside their differences for the sake of Hailie, as well as Whitney and Alaina Mathers, who Em adopted when their mother, Kim's sister, proved unable to care for them due to substance abuse issues.

These days, when Marshall mentions Kim in a verse, he does so in a much kinder fashion.

In the 2010 song Going Through Changes, he rapped:

"I still love your mother, that’ll never change, think about her every day / We just could never get it together hey, wish there was a better way".

In a 2017 track titled "Bad Husband," he offered up the following apology:

"I’m sorry, Kim, more than you could ever comprehend / Leaving you was fucking harder than sawing off a f--king body limb".

We wish Kim and her loved ones all the best during this difficult time.