Kim Kardashian Takes Stage In Wedding Dress at Kanye Concert, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors

Say what you will about Kanye West, the guy knows how to keep the public on its toes.

And his latest self-promotional stunt has definitely served its intended purpose of getting the people talking.

These days, Kanye is promoting his new album, Donda.

Fans were expecting it to drop last week, but we're sure Kanye would tell them you can't rush perfection.

So instead, Kanye has been hosting listening parties and delivering surprise musical extravaganzas.

Last night, Yeezy headed to his native Chicago for the third Donda-related event, a concert at Soldier Field.

The show was full of surprises, including appearances from Marilyn Manson and Da Baby, both of whom should probably be focusing on putting out the growing fires of scandal that threaten to incinerate their careers.

But without question, the most unexpected twist of the night came when Kim Kardashian took the stage.

Not only were fans surprised to see that Kim and 'Ye are on such good terms -- they were very surprised to see Kim wearing a wedding dress.

Talk about mixed messages!

According to TMZ, Kim strode out to deafening cheers as Kanye launched into his final song of the night, "No Child Left Behind."

And of course, Kim didn't swing by David's Bridal on the way to the venue.

Her gown was Balenciaga Couture, and probably cost more than anyone in the audience paid for their car.

But fans were less interested in who Kim was wearing and more interested in why she was wearing it.

As you've likely heard by now, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye several months ago.

In fact, the split has been official for so long that Kanye already dated Irina Shayk and then broke up with her.

So why the collaboration? Why the wedding imagery?

Well, Kim made it clear from the start that she would supporting Kanye's career in whatever ways she can.

At times, that's meant posing nothing but a bikini and a pair of Yeezys.

And last night in Chicago, it meant taking the stage in a wedding dress and sharing a triumphant -- if more than slightly awkward -- moment with her ex-husband.

Actually, the divorce has yet to be finalized, so we guess at this point, Kanye is still Kim's estranged husband.

Whatever the case, stunts like this help not only to promote Kanye's new album, but to put a rest to those persistent claims that he and Kim are headed for a messy divorce.

Yes, the exes have literally billions in assets to divide, and while that's sure to get messy, it seems that these two have committed themselves to working things out amicably.

Insiders say they both agreed early on in the process that their children's happiness would remain their top priority.

That's easier said than done, but it appears that Kim and 'Ye are both working hard to ensure that the separation continues tp run smoothly.

That said, they may want to stop dredging up bad memories by staging wedding scenes.