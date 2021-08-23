Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless, Gets Accused of Photoshop Fail

Khloe Kardashian has been having a tough time in recent weeks,

The situation that's been generating the most headlines is her decision to take Tristan Thompson back after he was caught cheating on her once again.

But that's certainly not the only source of her woes.

For months now, fans have been accusing Khloe of photoshopping her pics.

Actually, we should probably rephrase that.

After all, every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan retouches their photos.

But Khloe takes it a step further than that, to the point that she looks like an entirely different person in some of her posts.

You might remember Khloe's first "unrecognizable" pic.

It was earlier this year, and she did such a poor job with the re-touching that half of a necklace she was wearing simply disappeared.

Then there were the photos in which Khloe looked just like Kylie Jenner, an obvious result of some heavy filtering and photoshopping, with some cosmetic procedures tossed into the mix for good measure.

Now, it seems that Khloe might be at it again.

She posted the pic above earlier this week, and fans have been having an absolute field day with what they feel is some very clumsy editing.

"No-one else going to mention that arm? Look at the curve!" one fan wrote.

"So photoshopped," another chimed in.

Of course, Khloe is used to the public roasting her for some over-zealous photoshopping.

What she's less accustomed to is getting raked over the coals for participating in unethical business ventures.

It seems that KoKo has partnered up with the discount Chinese fashion brand Shein, and some fans are appalled that she would align herself with such a controversial company.

"I am so excited to have teamed up with @sheinofficial to judge the #SHEINx100Kchallenge," she captioned a recent topless pic.

"The SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program gives talented fashion designers the ability to design a collection for SHEIN that will be seen by fashionistas all around the world!

“Watch as I judge and mentor a group of talented aspiring fashion designers on the first episode of the #SHEINx100Kchallenge.”

She then urged her followers to watch the four-part series on the Shein app "in order to fully support the SHEIN X designers, SHEIN produces, markets, and promotes the collections!"

On a later post, she added:

"I'm so excited because today is the day that Shein X Design contest challenge airs.:

Shein is notorious for selling shoddy merchandise, but it seems their questionable practices go far beyond that.

They've also been accused of exploiting workers and stealing designs from lesser-known brands.

"Shein is one of the most unethical fast fashion brands," one fan commented on Khloe's latest post.

Others shared documented cases of the company stealing designs from competitors.

This led the brand itself to offer up a defense on Khloe's page:

"If you believe your work has been copied in a way that constitutes trademark or copyright infringement, please submit your complaint by report to copyright@shein.com," a spokesperson wrote.

"We will respond to the rights of owners with any concerns they may have about alleged IP disputes."

Sounds like Khloe might want to cut ties as soon as possible.

She's got enough problems these days without getting involved in a mess like this.