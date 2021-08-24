Khloe Kardashian: I Want Tristan to PLATONICALLY Knock Me Up!!

This month, Khloe Kardashian was rumored to have reconciled with Tristan Thompson for the bajillionth time.

As if that weren't enough, innocent parties were dragged into rumors about Tristan's sex life.

The truth is that they're co-parenting on good terms but are (thankfully) not back together ... for now.

But that doesn't mean that Khloe doesn't want her cheating baby daddy to be a repeat customer.

The Sun reports that Khloe Kardashian may want to have a second child ... also fathered by Tristan Thompson.

She is reportedly "desperate" to have a second child, who will be born via surrogate.

And apparently, she only has one candidate in mind, despite the obvious baggage at play.

The report confirms what we all know -- that Khloe and Tristan are still exes.

The two are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, True.

They had their most recent (and hopefully, final) breakup this spring after Tristan was once again accused of cheating.

Khloe has taken Tristan back in the past, causing her fans to accuse him of being manipulative.

Her motivations have always seemed, at first, related to True.

She wants them to be good co-parents, and as a child of divorce who was clearly deeply affected by the split, she seemed determined to give True two parents.

Hopefully, Khloe now realizes that there are many ways for a child to have a happy, healthy life.

One of those includes growing up with two exes who peacefully co-parent.

True is also much younger than Khloe was when Kris and Robert divorced. That can make a difference.

These days, Khloe is focused upon keeping a "close" relationship with Tristan.

The goal, in part, is to continue to amicably co-parent little True.

This month, they took her to her dance classes and also to the premiere of the controversial animated film, Paw Patrol.

According to the report, Khloe's hope is that she and Tristan can be equally good co-parents for their second child.

"Before the split over his cheating, Khloe and Tristan had already committed to the decision to have a second baby via surrogate," the insider noted.

The source added that this is "something she is really desperate for."

The insider shared that "The process was started."

The source explained: "So now she's faced with a huge decision of how to proceed."

Does she plow forward and have a second Thompson ... or does she start over?

"Going it alone would mean back to the start of the process," the insider explained.

"And," the source continued, it would mean "looking for a sperm donor and it's a very different experience."

"And essentially, one of her children would have a father, and one wouldn't..." the insider detailed. "That's a lot for her."

Part of Khloe's hesitation may be that having Baby #2 via a new donor could further chip away at her dream of a picture-perfect family.

But some of it may be practical consideration for True's sister.

How do you tell your youngest child "oh, you don't have a daddy" when their older sister goes on an outing with her father?

"I think she wants to just go ahead with it anyway," the source speculated, referring to the idea of Tristan fathering both of Khloe's children.

"That's on the basis that herself and Tristan are good co-parents," the insider added.

"And," the source explained, "it means they have to work hard on this relationship."

"Her family think it's a decision that she would come to regret," the insider shared.

"So," the source continued, they "are really urging her to take a step back."

"While Khloe swears they are done, that it's a permanent end to their relationship and has told Tristan that," the insider began.

The source continued: "She's still keeping him close and in the inner circle as they co-parent True."

"She still allows him free access to the house," the insider detailed.

"And," the source concluded, "they do a 'family day' once a week and he's there a lot."