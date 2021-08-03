Kendall Jenner Posts Raciest Pic Yet In Desperate Bid to Promote Tequila Brand!

Have you heard about Kendall Jenner's tequila brand?

If you have, it's probably not because of people downing it by the bottle in your local watering hole.

Kendall probably hoped to have attained that level of popularity by now, but instead, but indstead her 818 company is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As you may have heard Kendall has been accused of cultural appropriation as a result of her company's allegedly insensitive branding.

Promotional materials show Kendall riding a horse and basking in the desert sun while workers hack away at the agave cactus that are used to make her product.

Critics argue that the ad campaign depicts Mexico as an economically and culturally backward nation, and that Kendall is exploiting the country and its people to help her sell booze.

To make matters worse, this is not the first time that Kendall has been accused of being politically incorrect while promotiung a beverage.

You might remember when Kendall's Pepsi commercial generated major controversy back in 2017.

Insiders say the model was devastated by allegations that she had trivialized police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Because of that debacle, fans were even more shocked that Kendall had once again demonstrated some pretty appalling judment on matters of cultural sensitivity.

So it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the 25-year-old is now switiching up her advertising strategy in hopes of rescuing her struggling tequila brand.

As you can see in the pics below, Kendall is now incorporating the 818 brand into her more risque selfies.

She's also drawing attention away from her weird rustic Mexico motif in hopes of shifting it to a more marketable "model has fun promoting promoting alcohol" vibe.

But will Kenny's Tequila Truck be enough to save a brand that suffered from a slew of negative press right out of gate?

Only time will tell, but it looks like Kendall won't be giving up anytime soon.

In fact, she's been doubling down on her claims that 818 is the best tequila on the market in any price range.

"For almost 4 years i've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila," Kendall wrote on Instagram shortly after the project was announced.

"After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING."

Jenner says this is far from some vanity project, insisting that developing the world's best tequila has been her passion for several years now.

"3.5 years later i think we've done it!" she wrote.

"This is all we've been drinking for the last year and i can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon."

We're sure Kendall meant to say that 818 is the only liquor she's been consuming lately.

But given the extent to which this roll-out has been botched, fans could be forgiven for thinking that she's been downing a bottle of tequila every day for the past year.