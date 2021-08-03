Katie Thurston to Greg Grippo: How Dare You Gaslight Me?!?

So much for their happy ending.

Heck, so much for Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo even having an amicable ending.

On Monday night, The Bachelorette and the suitor who earned her First Impression Rose on the very first episode of this ongoing season parted ways.

And they did so in ugly fashion.

“I think you’re beautiful and I think you’re great. I didn’t know I was going to fall in love with you. I didn’t know that. And I am in love with you," Grippo told Thurston at one point.

"You just make me the happiest I’ve ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me.

"I haven’t been this vulnerable with anybody in my life. I don’t know what else to show you at this point or what else to tell you at this point. I know in my heart I’m not going to have any regrets after this.

"I’m not going to get down on one knee twice. It’s a one-deal thing for me.”

How very sweet, right?

Unfortunately, Thurston didn't fully reciprocate the sentiment.

She said multiple times on Monday's episode that she didn't feel comfortable using the word love while she was dating multiple men... prompting an angry reaction from Grippo.

After wrapping up an awkward conversation with Katie, he knocked on her hotel room door for round two.

“I told my mom that you were The One. I was telling my whole entire family that," Greg said.

"I truly felt that in my heart and wanted to express that to you. I expressed that I do love you. I felt like I was telling that to a stranger. I don’t know why.

"This whole entire time has felt like Katie to me, and that night, I was thinking that I was expressing my love to my future wife, and you didn’t even feel it.

"You just completely dismissed it in my eyes.”

Harsh. But fair?

Not in Thurston's view.

When Katie pointed out that she told Greg’s loved ones that he was getting a rose this week, he absolutely LOST IT.

“I don’t give a f—k about the rose. I was just telling you that you filled a hole in my heart,” Grippo snapped.

“I’ve never given up on you. I’ve fought so hard for you here …

"As much as it hurts me, I’ve reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything. I really hope you find something."

Wait, come again, dude?!?

“I’m, like, shaking. I don’t even know what to say. I’m shocked. I want to leave, if I’m being completely honest, because I didn’t see any of this happening,” Katie told Greg before he stormed out.

“I really don’t know what to say, because I have given you everything.

"I’ve been nothing but honest with you the entire time, and I felt nothing but confidence in us the entire time until that very final moment of that night.”

The episode concluded with Grippo on his way home and Thurston in tears, claiming she, too, wanted to pack up and get out of there.

All these weeks later, though? Perhaps after watching the events unfold for herself on television?

Thurston jumped on Instagram and shared a meme that readd:

“So you want to talk about gaslighting.”

This same Instagram slideshow Katie linked to included a definition for the term.

It referred to gaslighting as “a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality.”

The account also listed lying, discrediting, deflecting blame, minimizing, shifting blame and denying wrongdoing as signs of gaslighting.

Sounds pretty much spot-on in this case, doesn't it?

Grippo said he was in love with Thurston, which is perfectly fair.

But then he blew up at her and screamed at her and blamed her for... what, exactly?

Not feeling the same exact way as him at the same exact time?

That's just how life works, man. Especially on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, shows whose entire premise centers on a star falling for multiple people at once.

Will Thurston be able to move past this shocking confrontation and choose a winner next Monday night?

Will The Bachelorette spoilers that have circled one name over and over and over again as her eventual winner be proven right?

All will be revealed on the three-hour season finale, set to air Monday, August 9 at 8/7c on ABC!