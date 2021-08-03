Katie Thurston: That's It! I'm Done with The Bachelorette!

Hope can be a dangerous thing.

So we were told around the halfway point of The Shawshank Redemption, but Katie Thurston didn't let such a saying fog her thinking early on The Bachelorette last night.

"I'm hoping to figure out who it is that I see blending into my life," she said in a confessional at the outset of the installment, prior to a trio of hometown dates.

"You don't just marry a man, you marry his family, so this is huge."

First up, Katie spent the day with Blake Moynes, getting a dose of his life in Canada... in New Mexico, as the guys had to replicate their native cities at the resort due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The duo rode a mechanical moose and played hockey before going to see Blake's family.

After awkwardly learning from her son that the physical chemistry between Blake and Katie was "1,000 percent there," Moynes' mom wanted to make sure some feelings were present as well.

Was Katie in love?

Not yet, she replied.

"It doesn't feel right [to use that word] while I'm still dating multiple people," she said.

And yet: the aspiring spouses eventually made out and Blake told the camera:

"The word 'love' is a scary word to use. Still, at the end of the night, the way she kissed me, if things keep going the way that they are, I see myself getting engaged to Katie."

Cut to Justin trying to make Katie feel at home in "Baltimore," but doing it without his parents around because they told him they just don't comprehend the whole premise of The Bachelorette.

"I was a little disappointed," Katie admitted of not meeting Justin's mom and dad.

"I was a little surprised, especially given how soon an engagement is. I think meeting the families is extremely important, and it's hard because with Justin's family not here, I do wonder, is Justin ready for a proposal?

"A marriage? That's a little bit of a struggle for me."

Thurston did end up spending time with two of Justin's very good friends, with one of them telling Katie how reserved he usually finds Justin.

But "he's just so himself around you," this pal observed. "I haven't seen him that way before."

To close their night together, Justin opened up to Katie about his feelings.

"As much as I'm trying to fight it, I know I'm falling in love with you and that is how I feel," he told her. "I'm not going to hold back."

The two then swapped spit and Justin said he could absolutely see himself getting engaged.

From there... it was time for Katie and Greg to pretend they were in New Jersey. And it started out well.

They rode a tandem bike down a makeshift boardwalk... ate pork rolls and Italian ices... and surfed on a motorized machine.

They also played basketball together, something Greg used to do with his dad before he passed away.

After meeting with Greg's mother and brother, Katie felt better than ever before about this potential husband.

"I hate to use the word frontrunner, but Greg is someone I have a strong connection with," she said.

"Greg is someone -- I don't care if I'm allowed to say this -- like, Greg will be here next week. Greg is someone I want to continue to pursue our relationship with."

This said, Katie reiterated to Grippo's mom that she hadn't dropped the L-Word yet because it didn't feel right while two other suitors remained in the picture.

Greg, however? He went alll in.

"I haven't been this happy in the longest time," he told Katie after the family gathering.

"I didn't know that I was going to fall in love with you. And I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I've ever been."

Katie didn't reciprocate those feelings exactly -- and this is where The Bachelorette spoilers at last came true.

This is where an all-time argument broke out.

The reality stars kissed goodnight, but Greg told the cameras he felt "confused" about where his and Katie's relationship stood.

"I'm so sad because I spilled my heart out to her last night. I don't know. I told her I was in love with her. She really didn't have any reaction," he said.

"I wasn't asking for a lot, just the smallest thing to let me know she was feeling somewhat of the same."

Cut to Greg heading to Katie's room and saying Thurston "completely mowed" over what he had said to her. The whole love thing.

"There's obviously a disconnect here. It's, like, clear. That's obvious," Greg told her. "As much as it hurts me, I've reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything and I really hope you find something."

Huh?!?

"I can't even comprehend what it is you're trying to say right now," Katie replied. "Are you not wanting to stay anymore? Are you done?"

"Yeah, that's exactly what I'm saying," Greg confirmed.

"It was never about a rose for me this week and I was never asking for you to profess your love to me. I just wanted Katie."

Grippo proceeded to storm out of Katie's hotel room ... and she chased after him.

However, Greg stood firm on his position to leave.

"I deserve more than what I've been given on your side," he said. "I'm not happy here anymore. I'm done here."

That prompted Katie to declare the same thing: "I am done. I am done. I am done."

Kaitlyn Bristowe ran to Katie's room in response to the ddrama, where she found the Seattle resident crying over the breakup.

"It just feels like it's all for nothing," she said of her time on the program

When Kaitlyn asked how she wanted to proceed, Katie said: "I want someone to book my flight home."

And that's how the episode ended!

We can't believe there won't be a winner this season on The Bachelorette!

(Just kiddding. This was all just a bunch of scripted nonsense and Katie will be back next Monday, as usual.)