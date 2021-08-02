Katie Thurston Lingerie Pic Prompts Controversy, Great Deal of Drooling

Katie Thurston is getting very close to picking a husband on the latest season of The Bachelorette.

Before she does so, however... before she breaks a couple more hearts and settles on the man she hopes will one day serve as the father of her children...

Thurston is here to pick a fight on the Internet.

And we're pretty sure she just came out victorious.

Late last week, Thurston posted a racy photo to her official Instagram page.

So some users thought, however.

The 30-year old reality star uploaded a snapshot of herself lying on her side, hand rest on her head... and black lingerie covering only certain spots on her body.

Hot and Not Safe For Work stuff, right?

Not really, Thurston argues.

"Sexy but I just feel this isn't you," one critic wrote as a comment to the picture, prompting Thurston to fire back:

"Would you feel better if this was a bikini and I was laying in sand?"

"Because it's no different."

She's not totally wrong, of course. But there's something about the color of this lingerie; or the lacy nature of it; or the cleavage pouring out from it that elicits a different kind of reaction.

"Someone did not find a husband," another troll remarked upon seeing Katie in her underwear.

"Correct. There typically isn't a wedding at the end," Thurston responded very simply.

This Bachelorette, of course, has spent the duration of her run emphasizing her sex positive outlook on life.

She's developed this philosphy, Katie previously explained on air, due to a past sexual assault.

"Years ago at a New Years Eve party, I was drinking and there was a situation where I had sex with someone that I did not give consent to," Thurston admitted on an episode this summer.

"I was in denial about what happened, so much still that I tried to form a relationship with him because I didn't want to believe what actually had happened," she added at the time.

"And when that didn't work out, for years I had a very unhealthy relationship with sex.

"I didn't want to have sex, which affects a relationship."

Thankfully, Katie has come a long way since then.

"I didn't like talking about sex. And it's taken me a long time to get to where I am now," Thurston told her suitors on air.

"And being open and comfortable talking about it and loving myself and accepting things that I can no longer control."

Thurston first made headlines when she introduced herself too Matt James on the previous iteration of The Bachelor.

By showing up on his season premiere with a vibrator.

This sort of openness -- discussing her use of sex toys, posing on social media in black lingerie - has helped Thurston cope with what happened to her.

She concluded upon making her confession a few weeks ago:

"I just want you guys to know that I've come a long way in who I was 10 years ago and how important consent is, how important communication is and how important it is to not guilt trip somebody for not having enough sex with them, guilt trip them for not having sex with them in general."

Amen, Katie. We're so glad to hear that.

As for the lucky man who ends up with Thurston's final rose this season?

Visit our section of The Bachelorette spoilers to learn his identity!