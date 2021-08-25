Kanye West Asks Court to Change His Name, Prompts New Round of Mental Health Concerns

Can he get a Ye-men?

On Tuesday, Kanye West submitted documents to Los Angeles Superior Court that request an official and legal name change.

Going forward the rapper wants to known as "Ye."

Not as a nickname. And not even as shorthand for his first name.

Based on this filing, the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name -- Kanye Omari West -- completely... in favor of just his longtime two-letter moninker.

We're talking no middle name and no last name.

The papers, dated August 11 but not sent into the court system until a day ago, cite “personal reasons” for the desired change.

A judge must still finalize the request; and it's unclear when or if that will happen.

West, who has has referred to himself as Ye on his social media pages for years, Tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying:

“The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

This, of course, was also the name of an album the artist released three years ago.

He's said in interviews that that Ye is a word used throughout the Bible.

Kanye, of course, is ensconsed in a divorce from Kim Kardashian.

He's said nothing at all about the break-up in the months since the mother of four filed her own legal papers, choosing instead to mostly hole up at the former couple's ranch in Wyoming.

Of late, however, West has holding a number of stadium listening parties for his forthcoming 10th studio album “Donda."

Named after his dead mother, it is scheduled to be released before the end of this month.

By pushing to get rid of his full name, meanwhile, Kanye has prompted many fans to once again show concern over his mental health status.

Just over a year ago, as her husband ranted and raved amid his bid to win the Presidency, Kim released a statement that addressed this very personal and sensitive topic.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kim wrote in July 2021 in her first-ever lengthy message on this subject.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

Continued Kardashian back then:

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

In November of 2016, West was hospitalized after suffering an emotional breakdown.

West has spoken himself in the past about his diagnosis.

Howeverr, after Kanye spent millions on a doomsday shelter amid the COVID-19 pandemic... and said he was running for President... and then insulted a civil rights hero... and then discussed terminating Kim's pregnancy years ago...

... Kardashian felt a need to speak out at last.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at time can cause strong opinions and emotions," she addedd on Instagram about 13 months ago.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions..

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."