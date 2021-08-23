Kanye West and Irina Shayk: Broken Up ALREADY?!

We know rebound relationships usually don't last very long, but Kanye West and Irina Shayk might have just set a new record for fastest breakup!

The former couple just started dating in June, and now it seems they've already called it quits.

Now, when a relationship only lasts a matter of weeks, both sides tend to downplay it as though it was never anything more than a fling.

Reps for Kanye and Irina are attempting to do that now ... but we're not buying it.

"It was never a serious thing that took off," one source close to the situation told People magazine this week.

"Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though," adds a second insider.

"They remain friendly."

So there's the attempt to dismiss the relationship as nothing more than a casual fling.

Unfortunately for Irina and Kanye, it doesn't jibe with earlier comments insiders made about the nature of their relationship.

When they first started "hanging out" together, friends and reps attempted to portray the situation as a casual "friends with benefits" arrangement.

"He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is interest from both sides," an insider said in June.

"The two of them have always just been having fun together. They're both doing their own thing and down to have a good time without any strings attached

Shortly thereafter, however, a separate source revealed to People that Kanye and Irina were very much dating, and had made elaborate arrangements that would allow them to enjoy a real relationship despite living on opposite coasts.

"Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC. He is very focused on business in L.A. too," said one source.

"He likes spending time with Irina and plans to see her soon again."

Another indication that this was more than a no-strings-attached hook-up scenario came last month, during the first round of reports that Kanye and Irina had broken up.

"Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," a rep for the model said at that time.

"They are very much still dating."

A third clue that this was, at one time, a real relationship was Kim Kardashian offering her approval of Kim and Irina.

She probably wouldn't have bothered to weigh in if the Kanye-Irina situation was purely sexual.

"It doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids," a source told People.

"She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around. Kim doesn't want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids."

As for the status of Kim and Kanye's co-parenting relationship, insiders say it's going very smoothly.

"The couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

"Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up," the insider said, adding:

"[Kim] has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album, but co-parenting has been going well for the couple."

Well, that's some unexpected good news.

It's not easy to remain on good terms with an ex, and emotional maturity is not exactly Kanye's strong suit.

But even if he's headed in the right direction these days, Irina still probably dodged a bullet.