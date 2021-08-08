Kailyn Lowry: Maybe Javi and I Really Will Get Back Together!

That Kailyn Lowry sure has been a little firecracker lately, huh?

And we don't necessarily mean that in a good way.

For one, there's all of her recent Covid-19 shenanigans.

She's been very open about being anti-vaccine, so when she took her entire unvaccinated family to the Dominican Republic last month for a vacation, you know, that wasn't great.

She came home, started showing symptoms, and she and her children tested positive for the virus.

And then, wouldn't you know it, Vee -- Isaac's stepmother and Kail's podcast co-host -- tested positive as well, and so did Javi Marroquin, her ex-husband that she's been spending a lot of time with lately.

She said that she felt bad about spreading the virus but maintained that she's not a "super-spreader" as some Teen Mom fans have been calling her.

But she's also been out and about quite a bit for the past few days when many people think she should be quarantined still.

It's been a huge mess for sure, and we haven't even touched on all the relationship drama lately.

OK, so we all know that Kail has four children that she shares with three men: Jo, Javi, and Chris.

She sort of cycles through her feelings for each of them -- sometimes she's friendly with Jo while she hates Javi and Chris, sometimes she's trying to have a romantic relationship with Chris while feuding with Jo and tolerating Javi.

For a long time, nothing changed.

She and Jo were fine because they usually always are, she and Javi were on bad terms because she claimed he tried to hook up with her in a convenience store parking lot while being a jerk towards her about coparenting, and she and Chris were on worse terms because she allegedly assaulted him over a haircut.

But then, in June, Javi claimed that his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, physically attacked him, and that seemed to change everything.

Kailyn immediately supported him, publicly apologized for the time she was abusive towards him during their marriage, and they seemed to get very close very quickly.

They even started a business together running sports training camps for kids, and they're talking about doing a podcast together, too.

So, uh, what's going on?

There's lots of speculation that they're getting back together, or at least hooking up again, because seriously, they've been pretty tight lately.

And according to Kailyn, who was asked about all of this in a new interview, it's possible!

"I won't say that we will never get back together because I feel like never say never, but I do really like where we're at right now," she revealed.

"We're getting along and having our space and things like that."

She said that she's "honestly just not looking for a relationship with anyone," but she also stressed that "I'm not going to say I would never get back with him."

However, if she was looking for a partner, she explained that "I feel like I need someone who's just as driven as me, especially when it comes to school and work and things like that."

"And I want someone who is wanting their space to where we don't have to, like, spend all of our time together, because obviously I have for kids. And my first priority is them."

"So I just want someone who's not clingy but can be a companion when I don't have my kids with me."

Well, that's interesting.

See how she says that she doesn't want to be with anyone who is too clingy, who wants their space and is fine with spending some time apart?

And then see how she said that she likes how things are between her and Javi now because "we're getting along and having our space"?

This is pure speculation, of course, but we wouldn't be surprised if these two are hooking up again and she's enjoying that she doesn't have to put too much effort into it.

But with the "never say never" talk, she may be entertaining the possibility of really giving it another go with him.

What do you think is going on between Kail and Javi?