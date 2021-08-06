Kailyn Lowry: I'm Not a Covid Super-Spreader! (I Just Keep Spreading Covid!)

Kailyn Lowry recently tested positive for Covid-19.

So did all four of her kids.

So did her podcast co-host Vee Rivera.

And so did her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, with whom Lowry has been spending a great deal of time these days.

Despite these diagnoses... and despite Lowry admitting to her role in getting her children and loved ones sick... the Teen Mom 2 star would like everyone to know one thing:

She's not some crazy super-spreader, okay?!?

"People are online talking s**t saying that I'm a super spreader and things like that but my entire family came home with, I didn't give my whole family Corona," Lowry said on social media on Thursday.

To be fair, this is accurate.

Kailyn and her immediate family were in the Dominican Republic several days ago and they all came back with Covid.

It's impossible to know who, exactly, gave it to whom.

Lowry, though, did apologize on air this week for passing the virus along to Rivera.

"I felt like s**t all week and once I lost my taste and smell, I knew what it was. I knew,” Lowry told podcast listeners, adding later in the episode that she “wouldn’t have been around people” had she known she was positive.

And we do believe her.

But here's the thing, the VERY important thing:

Lowry came out in the past as anti-vaccine.

It's extremely safe to assume she did not wear a mask on this vacation and is not vaccinated.

Therefore, yes, Lowry IS a super-spreader -- based solely on her lack of responsibility when it comes to a public health crisis.

No one out there actually passes along the virus on purpose (we hope/assume); they do so by acting in a misguided and self-centered manner because they don't get a free and easy shot that is available to anyone over 12 years of age.

"We were all in the same places at the exact same time. I told the story on Baby Mamas but I am not a super spreader," Kailyn added yesterday.

Continuing to miss the point entirely, Lowry concluded:

"As soon as I found out I had Covid I quarantined immediately so for those of you guys listening obviously had I known I had Covid, (I tested negative twice), so had I known that before I would not have been out.

"But I saw a bunch of comments just being complete a**holes cause I would never go purposefully spread Coronavirus, or like go out in public if I knew I had Corona."

Again, no one is saying this.

What they are saying, instead, Kailyn, is that you have no excuse not to get vaccinated. You are continually putting those around you in danger.

Said Rivera in the wake of her positive diagnosis this week:

"It's so sad I want to be able to smell her again, I want to be able to kiss my husband, I'm miserable."

To be clear, she only has her podcast partner to blame.