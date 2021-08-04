Kailyn Lowry: I Just Had Covid... and So Did ALL My Kids!

As previously reported, Kailyn Lowry spent several days in the Dominican Republic last month.

As newly reported, meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry contracted COVID-19 while spending several days in the Dominican Republic last month.

The Teen Mom 2 star made this reveal on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, adding that her kids also came down with the virus -- and that she has since passed it on to her co-host, Vee Rivera.

Oops!

"For those of you guys listening who don't know, Vee and I have COVID," Lowry told listeners at the beginning of the installment.

The MTV personality explained that, although her loved ones had tested negative while on vacation and also after returning... she began feeling sick a few days later.

"I knew because I felt like s--t all week," said Lowry of her diagnosis.

"Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew."

Lowry was on her trip with all four of her sons and fellow Teen Mom cast member Leah Messer.

The pair shared plenty of photos from their time in the Punta Cana sun on social media.

It's unclear whether or not Messer was also diagnosed with the coronavirus as a result of the trip.

Rivera, for her part, said she suspected she the virus from Lowry after the pals recorded their podcast last week.

Lowry apologized for coming in contact with her while she was positive, adding:

"I would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice."

Lowry added all four of her sons -- Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 7, and Lux Russell, 3, and Creed, 1 -- have tested positive, but they are all asymptomatic.

Her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares Lincoln and with whom she's hanging out a lot these days, also tested positive.

"I don't even know how this happened," Kailyn said.

That's the thing, though, of course:

The Delta Variant of Covid is airborne and just as contagious as chicken pox and if one isn't vaccinated, there's a VERY good chance one will contract this strain if near anyone else who has it.

We can't say whether or not Kailyn Lowry is vaccinated, although she once said she would "absolutely not" get the miraculous shot once it became available.

This isn't the first time that Lowry has been diagnosed COVID-19, she said on Tuesday's podcast.

The veteran reality star previously tested positive after a trip to Iceland last year, and her son Lincoln also caught the virus in March, she said.

As for Rivera?

She is "miserable" at home, Vee said on air, having to quarantine from the rest of her family.

However, she is "grateful that I don't have these crazy symptoms and didn't end up in the hospital."

"I am 100% vaccinated, so that could have helped me," Rivera said.

Lowry garnered extreme backlash last year after admitting she had not vaccinated her second youngest son, Lux.

During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn said that Isaac had been fully vaccinated, but Lincoln had only been partially vaccinated.

"I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it's best for your child and family," Lowry later told InTouch in response to the fervor.

"People don't love everything I do, but I don't shove my beliefs down anyone else's throat.

"I know what's best for my kids, and other parents know what's best for theirs."