Kailyn Lowry: Blasted For "Fake" Apology Following Covid Jokes

Well, we never thought that the Covid-19 pandemic would still be a topic of daily conversation as we entered the final third of 2021, but here we are.

At this point, we're all working with whole new vocabularies and a laundry list of epidemiological phenomenon that we'd never heard of prior to March of 2020.

We've all changed our daily routines, and we all know what sort of jokes are permissible.

Which is why some fans were shocked to hear Kailyn Lowry casually joking about her own experiences with the virus.

The trouble started during a recent episode of Kail's "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast that she hosts with Vee Torres, who is currently married to Lowry's first baby daddy, Jo Rivera.

"For those of you guys listening that don't know, Vee and I have Covid," Kail told her audience.

"We are Covid queens. We got cooties," Torres joked.

"I am so sorry. I honestly think we brought it home from the Dominican Republic," Kailyn laughed, referring to a recent family vacation.

(Kail's sons also caught the virus, but did not present any symptoms.)

"Last Thursday we tested negative in Dominican Republic, and then came home, and in order to film we had to test again on Monday and that was also negative," Lowry explained.

"I just felt bad cause we were on vacation and I obviously would not have been around people if I knew I had Covid, but I tested negative TWICE," she added.

"I had Covid back when I was back Iceland, that was in 2020. This is my second time. Lincoln just had Covid in March and he has it again."

Aside from the revelation that Kail has now boarded two international flights while carrying the virus (both of which appear to have resulted in her kids getting sick, as well), fans were miffed by the jocular tone she and Vee used when discussing the pandemic.

The hosts issued an apology earlier this week, but some fans aren't buying it.

"We are incredibly sorry for last week's episode, we definitely didn't mean to offend anybody," Lowry said.

"I think we were just trying to make light of what we personally were going through," she continued.

"What is the saying, you have to laugh so you don't cry? We obviously know that so many people have been affected by Covid and it was never our intention to affect anyone."

"We never intended to downplay the severity of Covid or anything like that," Vee chimed in.

"[The podcast] is just a place where we come to take a break from the world for an hour and we chat as girlfriends," she continued.

"But if you were offended we're deeply sorry. Our hearts go out to all of you and if you guys are going through anything or if your lives were affected by the pandemic, we're truly sorry."

These comments come on the heels of Kail's claim that she's not a super-spreader, and not surprisingly, many listeners had a hard time taking the apologies seriously.

"Only apologizing because folks were going IN on them…they are old enough to know better so girl bye with this fake apology," one person commented on Reddit, according to The Sun.

"What bulls**t. They don’t sound sincere at all," another chimed in.

"Y’all not sorry y’all just saying it cause people telling you to apologize," a third remarked.

Kail is a pretty self-aware person, so we're sure she can understand why her comments may have offended people.

And since pretty much everyone on Teen Mom 2 has Covid at this point, maybe she'll finally start taking this pandemic seriously!