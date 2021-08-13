Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin: Are They OFFICIALLY Back Together?!

In recent months, a lot of Teen Mom 2 viewers have been complaining that nothing much happens on the show anymore.

So we hope those MTV cameras are rolling right now, because for better or worse, there's some serious drama going down in Delaware!

You might have heard the rumors that Kailyn Lowry has been hooking up with Javi Marroquin on the down-low.

Now, some fans are convinced that this is no mere fling and the exes are actually, officially back together!

In fact, it appears that Kail is no longer trying to hide her love for Lincoln's dad.

Earlier this week, Kail posted a pic of the dash display in her car so that fans could see what music she was listening to.

But her followers were more interested in the fact that the source of her music was listed as "Javi's iPhone," indicating that Javi was riding shotgun.

"I’m sure This was on purpose to everybody sending me JAVIS phone being connected in Kails car," wrote the admin at the Teen Mom Shade Room account where the pic was re-posted.

Many have pointed out that the song itself might also be significant, as it contains some pretty suggestive lyrics.

"She want it I can tell she want it,” goes the chorus.

“I love the way you grind that booty on me/Shawty you a dime why you looking lonely.”

While some fans have cautioned Kail against going back down this road, others seem thrilled with the new development.

"Love to see you and Javi getting along," one Instagram user wrote.

“Same! Hopefully, it stays this way,” Lowry replied.

It's unclear exactly when the relationship between these two went from hostile to friendly to romantic.

But we know that in recent weeks, Kail has been talking about Javi every chance she gets.

Lowry caught Covid during a recent trip to the Dominican Republic, but that wasn't the only medical emergency of the trip.

At one point her youngest child fell and needed stitches, and Kail called Javi to interpret.

“I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset … my Spanish has been good enough to get us around,” she said, adding that Javi was interpreting between her and the doctor," Kail said of the incident.

“I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday,” she added.

And not only are these two making low-key romantic getaways together and doing each other little favors, they're also starting a business together!

“Kail and I decided to go into business together and show all of you how amazing @lethal_speedy really is," Javi recently wrote on Instagram.

"We’ll be holding camps throughout the US for you to bring your child and get some work in! First camp is August 15 in Newark, Delaware.”

Yes, apparently it's some sort of pop-up fitness thing?

Whatever it is, it's further proof that these two are doing a lot more than just hooking up.

Of course, Javi's ex-fiancee, Lauren Comeau, says Javi cheated on her with Kailyn throughout their ill-fated relationship.

So it's possible that this relationship has been building much, much longer than anyone knew.

And at this point, we wouldn't be surprised if there's wedding bells in the future for these two!