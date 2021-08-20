June Shannon Finds a Boy Toy: Inside Her Relationship with a Young TikTok Star

For June Shannon, it's reportedly out with the old and in with the new.

And also?

In with the young.

Mere days after Shannon told the world that she was no longer dating boyfriend Geno Doak, we can now confirm that the polarizing reality star has moved on.

To some 24-year old dude she met on TikTok, apparently.

First, however, some background on Mama June's love life:

The From Not to Hot cast member dated Doak for years, getting arrested for drug possession along his side in March 2019 and then going on a several-month long drug binge afterward.

Shannon lost basically all of her money in the process, along with any connection to her kids... who she neglected for well over a year while living in a hotel with Geno.

Then, last week, Doak was sentenced to 16 months in prison on drug possession charges.

Then, in the wake of this news going viral, Shannon made her romantic status very clear in an Instagram chat with friends and followers.

"Listen, Geno is not in the f--kin' picture," she said, adding that her ex is "not part of my life" and that he "hasn't been" for some time.

So there you have it.

Multiple outlets, meanwhile, now report that Shannon is dating some supposed social media influencer named Jordan McCollum.

Not only that... but Shannon is renting a home in Alabama for this alleged boy toy AND bought the guy two cars!

"She really wanted to be public about their relationship, but Jordan has tried to keep things more low-key," an insider tells The Sun about 42-year old June and her much younger lover.

However:

"You can tell how into him she is. She's really flirty with him," adds this same anonymous mole.

According to The Sun, Mama June has purchased a 2013 Nissan Altima for McCollum... and then a 2019 model after the first car broke down.

The 24-year old has bragged about these lavish gifts, which cost June approximately $40,000 overall, on his various social media pages.

In one TikTok post, for example, Jordan boasted that "someone very special to me bought me a car today!”

He later shared a photo of his second new vehicle on August 2 and explained: “Late update but Sally had a bad transmission so everyone meet Spade!"

Shannon actually left a comment on this caption, writing:

“You deserve it, and that’s a sexy car.”

McCollum, who has over one million followers on TikTok, is reportedly living in a two-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac rented by June; she even furnished this residence for him.

Heck, June "also gives him an allowance every week,” this same Sun source claims.

How did all of this happen?

How did a 24-year old, who looks like Jordan, end up with a 42-year old, who looks like June Shannon?

Both sides of the surprising relationship have struggled with substance abuse addictions, explains this report.

There was one TikTok video, for example, in which Jordan opened up about his history of drug use, prompting June to remark:

“The best video ever cause I agree and will be here at the end of the day.”

Say what you want about Shannon and, we guess, about McCollum -- but that's actually a very sweet sentiment.

Might these two be destined for each other?

Might this be the unexpected love story that we never knew we wanted, but actually really and truly need?

Probably not.

But still. You never know.