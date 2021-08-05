J.P. Rosenbaum Files to Divorce Ashley Hebert, Breaks the Heart of Bachelor Nation Residents Everywhere

It's tragic, but it's true:

The fairy tale has come to an end for J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert.

Nine months after the couple confirmed it was separating, all hope for a reconciliation has been lost.

Why?

Because we just learned Rosenbaum filed to divorrce Hebert on July 28.

The soon-to-beexes share six-year-old son Fordham and four-year-old daughter Essex.

They met on The Bachelorette Season 7 and got married in 2012 in Pasadena, California... on a televised special.

Heck, they even renewed their vows in 2018, making it appear as if they were one of the franchise's only true success stories.

Alas, this past October, Rosenbaum and Hebert shocked a (Bachelor) nation when they announced their split.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," J.P. wrote on Instagram at the time.

"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

The popular father of two didn't give an exact reason for the end of his eight-year marriage.

However, he emphasized back then "that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim" -- and that they did everything they could to try to make their romance work.

Some things simply aren't meant to be, you know?

Explained Rosenbaum:

"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives who just don't see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

At this same time, Hebert also shared a post in which she echoed J.P.'s sentiments.

She said the reality stars "created the most beautiful children" and that the memories they formed together won't ever be forgotten.

Wrote Ashley:

"Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

Both Rosenbaum and Hebert then asked for privacy and said their kids will forever remain their top priority.

In 2019, Rosenbaum was diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nervous system.

The disease left him temporarily paralyzed and unable to complete regular everyday tasks.

In February, meanwhile, Rosenbaum defended Hebert after a follower wondered why she was still talking to her ex, accusing her of breaking his heart.

J.P. told this troll to "lay off!"

"We always got along," he told E! News earlier this year.

"She and I have been in the same place for months and months now.

"We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent. We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever."

"There's no fighting, which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."

It's worth noting that Rosenbaum and Hebert have each publicly praised the other for prioritizing coparenting amid their break-up.

“Divorce is hard no matter what,” Hebert wrote in May alongside photos of Essex and Ford via Instagram.

“But I can always count on @_jprosenbaum to take the kids out on adventures together filled with fun activities. Thank you! Grateful.”

Us Weekly broke the sad news of this divorce filing.