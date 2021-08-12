Joy-Anna Duggar Flashes Leg In VERY Short Shorts, Adds to Jim Bob's Frustration

Jim Bob Duggar has a lot on his plate these days.

His eldest son is facing 20 years in prison on child pornography charges, and the upcoming trial could destroy what little remains of Jim Bob's good reputation.

And now it looks as though he's dealing with a minor uprising within his own family.

Jessa and Jinger Duggar have been rebelling against Jim Bob for years, and now, it looks as though a third daughter has joined the insurrection.

Yes, believe it or not, that's Joy-Anna Duggar.

The ultra-conservative (even by Duggar standards) mother of two hit the links and flashed some leg on Instagram this week.

It's not a total shock, as Joy's older sisters have already gone down this road.

But it's also not something that fans expected from a born rule-follower like Joy.

After all, this is a woman who had previously allowed Jim Bob's principles to guide every aspect of her life.

She married young (even by Duggar standards) and got pregnant right away, and ever since, she's been living the sort of quiet, domestic life that's so revered in the Duggars' world.

Obviously, it's possible that Joy wears shorts all the time behind closed doors.

But since fans had never seen her knees on Instagram before, they absolutely flooded her comments section with praise.

"Joy, do I see you in shorts? You go girl!" wrote one follower.

"I was going to say the same thing! She looks great!" a second remarked.

"Joy you showing your legs?" a third asked.

Adding to the surprise is the fact that Anna had been absent from Instagram for several weeks prior to this post, a fact that led many fans to the conclusion that she'd quit the site altogether.

"Hello friends! We’re back! It’s been a refreshing past month. Taking time to refocus, reprioritize and spending some quality time together is so important!" she wrote this week by way of an explanation.

"We have been outdoors, soaking up the sun, exercising, and we’ve been working on a fun project that I’ll catch y’all up on later!" Joy added.

"Thank you for all of you that have messaged to check up on us!"

She's probably not being entirely truthful here, as her absence almost certainly had to do with her family's latest sex scandal.

But that's not really the kind of thing you can say on social media and still keep the mood light.

Clearly, Joy is one of the Duggars who's hoping to remain in the public eye -- and perhaps even continue working in media -- once Josh is convicted and all the dust has settled

It won't be easy for her due to the fact that she's slightly less well-known than some of her sisters.

But if Joy continues to put her face out there, who knows -- maybe she can at least continue to be an influencer on her favorite social media platform.

Much will depend, of course, on how much the public is willing to forgive,