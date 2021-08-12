Josh Duggar's Guardians Speak Out: We're Not Safe With Him In Our Home!

When Josh Duggar was released on bail, critics of the known sexual predator were shocked that he had encountered such leniency despite the severity of his crimes.

For many, the only silver lining in the situation was the fact that Josh would not be permitted to live with his wife and six children.

In fact, he wouldn't be allowed to live with any children at all for fear that he might claim more victims.

(As many have already pointed out, if the judge was so concerned about the possibility of Josh preying on more children, she should have just kept him locked up.)

For most sex offenders, such restrictions would require them to remain in jail until their trial.

But Josh is the son of the most powerful man in town, and it wasn't long before before Jim Bob was able to locate a couple who could be talked into housing his disgraced son.

Maria and LaCount Reber are "friends" of Jim Bob's who fulfilled all the requirements to serve as Josh's guardians, as their two children have already reached adulthood.

The original story provided to the court was that the Rebers were happy to assist the Duggar family in whatever way possible.

Eventually, however, word got out that the Rebers entered into this arrangement very hesitantly.

Testifying during his bail hearing, Josh's parole officer, Diem Nguyen, revealed that Maria Reber had expressed serious concerns about sharing with someone like Josh.

"Her concern was she was a woman and Josh was a man and that she felt, she didn’t know how she felt about being alone with him for a long period of time," Ngueyen said, noting that Maria and LaCount own firearms, and their 22-year-old daughter teaches piano lessons to children in their home.

Now, new court documents obtained by Radar Online indicate that the Rebers quickly came to regret the deal they had made with Josh and Jim Bob, and their statement to prosecutors indicates that they hoped Josh would be kept behind bars.

"The Court needs to take into consideration under the statute is the nature and the seriousness of the danger to any person or the community that would be posed by Mr. Duggar's release," the DA's portion of the transcript begins.

"We know he is capable of hands-on offenses because he has engaged in them in the past, and we know that the child pornography that Mr. Duggar was looking at involves the sexual abuse of toddlers and young children."

From there, prosecutors delved into Josh's sordid past in their effort to convince the judge that he shouldn't be released on bail.

"He has a history, a history dating back 20 years, that shows his sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity," said the DA, noting that the couple "showed some hesitancy in talking about initially whose idea and whose decision this was."

The prosecutor went on to say that the Rebers appeared to be acting entirely out of a sense of loyalty to the Duggars.

"We understand that they have loyalty to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and want to be a good friend and want to take Josh Duggar in and that they state that they are willing to change the way they they live their whole lives in order to do this," said the DA, noting:

"Maria is also a music teacher who has students who come in and out of the home."

In the end, however, the Rebers statements in court conflicted with what they had told prosecutors, and Josh was released.

Since then, it seems, Maria and LaCount's lives have been a nightmare.

Someone in the Reber home called 911 on the very first night of Josh's release, and insiders say Maria is annoyed that Anna Duggar has essentially moved into their home, even though that was not part of the arrangement.

And to make matters worse -- Josh's lawyers have had his trial pushed back from July to November, meaning the Rebers might be spending the holidays with their new houseguest.