Josh Duggar Prosecutors Reveal Damning, Embarrassing Piece of Evidence Against Alleged Pedophile

The case against Josh Duggar is starting to come into focus.

And the picture we can now see doesn't look especially positive for the former 19 Kids and Counting cast member.

Let's delve into the latest update, shall we?

Duggar, as you very likely know by now, was arrested in late April on two counts of child pornography charges.

He subsequently pleaded guilty and was released from federal custody on bond.

In the months since, we've documented reaction to Josh's arrest ... from members of his family and also from the couple stuck with housing the alleged pedophile.

But what about details of the case itself?

We know that a car dealership owned by Josh was raided by Department of Homeland Security agents in November 2020 and that they believe Duggar downloaded sexually graphic material from that location -- involving kids under the age of 12.

Cops have thus far released information on Duggar's disgusting stash.

For example, Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerald Faulkner -- who traced the explicit materials to Josh's IP address -- has said one discovered file contained 65 image images of an underage female “lying on her back and using her hands to expose her vagina and anus.

Another depicted two prepubescent girls “both completely naked laying on top of each other.”

“A male subject is then seen penetrating one of the prepubescent female’s vagina with his erect penis,” Faulkner wrote in his report.

As awful as it gets.

But how does the government know Duggar was the one who downloanded this material?

According to a newly-unsealed court transcript obtained by Radar, prosecutors outlined part of their case against Duggar at his May 6 bond hearing.

During this hearing, investigators laid out the evidence they possessed against Duggar.

They know, for instance, that pornography was accessed on days that Duggar was at the lot of the aforementioned dealership.

They explained in court at the time that he was using a program meant to hide his activity, most notably downloads from the computer in question.

“All of those things go to show what Mr. Duggar was doing and the links he was going to in order to conceal his activity," said the lawyers in court.

There was also this shocking/damning tidbit:

The password on the computer at Duggar's workplace matched the password that Duggar used on many of his other personal accounts... including his bank account and family Instagram account.

“That was the password that Josh Duggar had been using for years.

"And it goes to show that he is the person behind the partition, behind downloading the child pornography," said the prosecutors.

In his own legal team's various responses to the charges against him, Duggar has tried to argue that the opposition is hiding evidence from him.

But prosecutors say this is a ridiculous notion; that they have plenty of proof; that they have presented it to Josh's side; and also that Duggar's character will come into play at his trial in November.

This is someone who molested his own sisters when he was a teenager.

And someone who admitted to cheating on his wife women he met on the Internet.

Said the attorneys going up against Duggar in court:

"We know he is capable of hands-on offenses because he has engaged in them in the past.

"And we know that the child pornography that Mr. Duggar was looking at involves the sexual abuse of toddlers and young children.

"He has a history, a history dating back 20 years, that shows his sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity."