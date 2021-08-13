Jon Gosselin Confirms Split from Girlfriend, Says It Was a "Natural End"

Jon Gosselin is back on the market, ladies.

The former reality star confirmed on Thursday that he is no longer dating Colleen Conrad.

The couple has broken up after seven years together.

Rumors of a split started to run rampant a few days ago... after Gilbert wrote on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and gave a shout-out to loved ones who had been showing her support.

She made no mention of Jon, however.

Speaking to The Sun, Gosselin acknowledged the end of this romance, saying it made him "incredibly sad" and adding that the relationship became "fraught" a year ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple simply couldn't get things back on track.

"It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," Jon told this outlet.

“It's really hard to even talk about it. When you're with someone that long, especially in the public eye and she's someone private.

"We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would.

"I still love and care for Colleen but we've both determined that it’s the natural end.”

Conrad has not directly commented on the split, but Jon said to the Sun that the pair attended counseling for a bit and really did make an effort to stay together.

Conrad, for her part, is going through a major health scare at the moment.

She wrote this week that was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer this summerr and then underwent a mastectomy last month.

Afterward, doctors downgraded her cancer to stage 1... but she’s still waiting to find out if she’ll need chemotherapy.

“The reason I decided to post this was that I was lucky that it was caught early,” Conrad told her Instagram followers.

“And to remind everyone not to put off your mammograms and do your monthly breast exams. Set a monthly alarm if needed.

"Even men, who can also get breast cancer.

"Early detection will make the world of difference and give you a better fighting chance.”

Two days before she shared news of her breast cancer, Conrad posted a graphic that read as follows:

“You find out who’s really there for you when need them the most.”

In her Instagram caption, she added: “This says it all.”

Gosselin seemed to be at least a little bit offended by Conrad's social media snub, telling The Sun that she used his company's medical insurance for her procedure.

"I went to most of the appointments in Philadelphia, took time off work to drive her there," he says.

"I tried to support her as best I could, being by her side and meeting with all the doctors, trying to understand the cancer and her diagnosis, doing all the research and being as supportive as I could."

In the end, Gosselin wishes his ex the best and concludes:

"It's always very difficult to end a relationship, but I think we've given it a pretty good go.

"We tried to blend our family as best as we could but it just wasn't working out. It's hard because I love her and care for her and I want the best for her, but I also want the best for myself.

"Now Colleen's health is in a better place, I have to start looking out for me and my family and my kids."

"I'm thrilled to move on to the next chapter in my life."