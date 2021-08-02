John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett Flee Arkansas as Josh Duggar Trial Looms

Just weeks ago, John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett sparked pregnancy rumors.

Whether it's true or not, whether it was accidental or deliberate, any story is good news for that family right now.

Any story that isn't about John David's brother, Josh, and the disgusting charges that he is facing in court.

Is it any wonder that they picked now go leave Arkansas and take their family far, far from Duggar lands?

John David and Abbie headed to Wisconsin.

It's not quite the ends of the Earth, but it's not a short distance from Arkansas.

As you can see in these two photos, they had a great time with precious little one-year-old Grace.

The Duggar trio were there for an event -- Oshkosh 2021.

That might sound like a nonsense word, but it's an airshow.

Though Abbie recently received her pilot's license, the photos show the family admiring planes, not piloting them.

That pilot's license actually caused a bit of a stir among fans and, likely, within the family.

What does piloting an airplane have to do with producing an endless stream of miserable cultists and isolating them from the real world?

In real life, getting a pilot's license is either a professional or hobby activity. In the Duggar world, a woman doing this is just short of open rebellion.

As we mentioned, they also recently shared this vague "12 weeks" teaser, stirring pregnancy rumors.

They're looking forward to a camp (not a summer camp) that opens this autumn.

Obviously, the camp is not going to be of the "fun" variety, but the teaser had fans talking -- which may have been the point.

Right now, anything is a relief.

Pregnancy, pregnancy rumors, a pilot's license, a clothing scandal, a trip to another state.

All of those are a focus for the Duggars and their fans that has nothing to do with Josh.

John David has the unenviable position of being related to Josh Duggar.

Being Jim Bob and Michelle's child is a hellish fate under the best of circumstances.

But there's a difference between being raised in an abusive cult and being raised in an abusive cult alongside a confessed child-molester.

Josh did confess to the sexual abuse that he inflicted upon five little girls as a teenager -- four being his own sisters.

John David's 2015 comments to Good Morning America are still ringing in people's ears six years later.

At the time, he insisted that "the devil" had tried to destroy his family with Josh's scandal, but had failed.

Now, the family is once again under siege in a scandal involving Josh.

Perhaps John David would say that the devil is also the one who exposed Josh allegedly downloading photos and video of sexually abused girls.

(People can believe what they want but ... wouldn't, if anything, the ultimate symbol of spiritual evil want to hide a sexual predator, not expose him?)

Josh is no longer John David's idol, as he famously told his other brother that he no longer wishes to be like him.

And now Josh's problem -- not just his legal troubles, but his scandal -- is the entire family's problem.

Most notably, Counting On has finally been canceled after six disgraceful years and numerous seasons.

It's more than that, however: social media is such a minefield that many of the Duggars are taking a hiatus.

Followers want to hear them condemn Josh's abominable actions instead of making vague statements or saying nothing at all.

It's not difficult to understand why, even amidst the still ongoing pandemic, John David and Abbie would want to get away for a bit.