Jim Bob Duggar Tried to Blame Josh's Crimes On an Ex-Con Employee

It's been over four months since Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, yet somehow, appalling new details surrounding his alleged crimes continue to emerge every day.

The latest is sure to outrage critics of the family, many of whom have believed for years that the Duggars' fundamentalist beliefs are merely a veil used to conceal the cruelty and ambition that serve as the true motivating forces in their lives.

Jim Bob might preach the word of Jesus Christ, but at the end of the day, he's a ruthlessly hard-driving businessman who's eager to eliminate anyone who gets in his way.

A perfect example of this cutthroat mentality is Jim Bob's initial response to Josh's crimes.

As you may recall, the culmination of the feds' 2020 investigation into Josh was a Homeland Security raid of a car dealership that was owned by Jim Bob and managed by Josh.

According to a new report from YouTuber Katie Joy, Jim Bob attempted to pin Josh's crimes on an ex-con whom the family had hired to work on the lot.

We're sure they patted themselves on the back for giving a felon the chance to earn starvation wages, but trying to have the guy sent back to prison at the first sign of trouble?

Well, that's not very Christian, is it?

"When Josh was arrested, Jim Bob Duggar allegedly told people that an ex-con Josh hired, downloaded the content onto Josh’s computer," Joy told her audience earlier this week.

"The source claims that Jim Bob was confident that Josh was innocent, and that the felon [was] to blame."

Not surprisngly, that version of events didn't hold up under the slightest scrutiny.

Why would a manual laborer on the lot have access to Josh's computer?

When would he have the time to sit in his boss's office and take part in a porn trafficking ring during business hours?

So yeah, Jim Bob's story fell apaart almost immediately.

His version of events would have been hard to believe under ny circumstances, but it's especially haed to believe in light iof the mountain of evidence against Josh.

"This story just fell apart because the Feds released the search warrant and it’s not looking good for Josh," Joy continued.

"Maybe Josh Duggar isn’t that smart," she added, noting that the 33-year-old did little to cover his tracks.

"He didn’t use a VPN or try to hide his IP address while he was downloading and sharing CSAM according to the search warrant by HSI."

Amazingly, Josh was granted bail after his arrest, and he's currently living with friends of Jim Bob's as he awaits trial.

(We use the word "friends" very loosely here -- it appears as though Jim Bob strongarmed the Reber family into letting Josh stay with them.)

Josh's lawyers had his trial pushed back from July to November so that they would habe more time to prepare.

But based on what we've heard about the evidence against him, we're guessing that there's not a whole lot they can do to save Josh from spending many years behind bars.