Jill Duggar Makes Out With Shirtless Derick Dillard on Instagram: Is It Her Most Shocking Pic to Date?

by at .

When it comes to being shocked and dismayed, the Duggars have a very different standard than the rest of the world.

Take Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges, for example.

For most families that would be the most appalling thing that's ever happened to them.

But as far as anyone can tell, Jim Bob and Michelle are far more concerned with the "immodest" attire that some of their daughters have been sporting lately.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as a Couple

If you've been following the family for any length of time, then you're probably familiar with the infamous Duggar dress code.

It's one more way for Jim Bob to exert control over his daughters and a constant reminder that there's no aspect of their lives in which they're free from his influence.

The stated goal, of course, is to keep the ladies from tempting men into having immoral thoughts.

Duggar Family Baby Bump Group

That's why, once they're married, it's the women's husbands who get to decide how they dress.

Fortunately, some of Jim Bob's daughters married men who aren't complete psychopaths, which means the wives enjoy much greater freedom these days.

Take Jill Duggar, for example.

The Dillards in 2021

Jill cut ties with her family long before Josh's latest arrest, and these days, she's living her best life free from interference.

And it seems she's deriving a great deal of pleasure from conveying to her former oppressors than all is well in her life.

Jill is currently on vacation in Oregon, and just like her rebellious sister Jinger, she's experiencing much greater freedom on the West Coast.

Jill Duggar With Shirtless Derick Dillard

"Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately!" she captioned the photo above.

Jill added the hashtags: "#seasideoregon #dillardfamilyvacation2021."

Now, a photo of a grown woman kissing her husband on vacation may not seem very scandalous.

Jill Duggar and Hair

But this is the Duggar family we're talking about.

Pretty much all displays of affection of are forbidden prior to marriage, and while couples are encouraged to flaunt their domestic bliss after tying the knot, a Duggar daughter kissing her shirtless husband is an unprecedented sight.

Of course, we probably shouldn't be surprised, as Jill and Derick have been busting barriers for years now.

A Duggar in Love

"We definitely wanted to address our sex life and things that have helped us to prioritize like different games or questionnaires or date ideas," Jill said in a recent description of the couple's YouTube channel.

"Stuff like that helps, like, to put the spark back in there in the stress of life, especially during Covid when you're stuck at home and all that you can still keep the fire alive and you really need to."

Well, it certainly seems like these two are having no trouble keeping the fire alive.

Jill Duggar and Derick: A Photo

And we mean that in more ways than one:

Obviously, their marriage is one of passionate intensity, and as a bonus, pics like this serve to ignite Jim Bob's infamously short fuse.

"Hot" isn't normally the term that comes to mind when one thinks of a Duggar couple, but these two are making it work!

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar Photos

Jill Duggar With Shirtless Derick Dillard
Jill Duggar and Hair
Jill and Derick and Sons
The Dillards in 2021
Jill Duggar in the Sun
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on Social Media

Jill Duggar Videos

Jana Duggar: Our Whole Family Prays for Jill and Derick's Salvation!
Jana Duggar: Our Whole Family Prays for Jill and Derick's Salvation!
Jill Duggar: Jim Bob Hates the Way I'm Living ... But I Don't Care!
Jill Duggar: Jim Bob Hates the Way I'm Living ... But I Don't Care!
Jill Duggar: I Got Tested For the Coronavirus ... And It Was a Nightmare!
Jill Duggar: I Got Tested For the Coronavirus ... And It Was a Nightmare!