Jeremy Vuolo Claims There Are Only 2 Religions, Angers Entire Internet

Give Jeremy Vuolo credit:

This is one way to distract from the fact that your brother-in-law has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Earlier this week, with folks still talking about the fate and/or sinful nature of Josh Duggar, Vuolo went out and stirred up a very different kind of controversy.

Conducting a Q&A session on TikTok, Vuolo stepped deeply in it when the topic turned to faith and religion.

"When you boil it down, there are actually only two religions," Jinger Duggar's husband said, to much dismay and anger, prior to adding:

"One is the religion of man's achievements and the other is the religion of Jesus' achievements.

"The one says you can earn salvation, nirvana or freedom by what you do."

While explaining that "Jesus had a different message," the former soccer star elaborated as follows:

"The Bible tells us that no one can be saved by keeping works of the law.

"But only through faith in Jesus Christ, through faith in what Jesus Christ has done in his life - life, death, and resurrection."

Jeremy and Jinger, of course, have been very open about their religious beliefs ever since appearing on reality television.

In May, they released a book titled "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God."

Reads the official synopsis on Amazong:

Though [Jeremy and Jinger] don't pretend to have all the answers, they can promise that there is hope in Christ for every person in every walk of life.

There is an inheritance of glory, a life richer than we can imagine, if we only walk with Him.

In this polarizing TikTok session, meanwhile, Jeremy concluded:

"What can you do to obtain your salvation? Or what did Jesus Christ do to obtain salvation for you?"

In response, users didn't really answer these questions.

They blasted Jeremy instead.

"'There are thousands of religions, but I don't understand them, so only mine is real.' Yikes the superiority complex is off the charts," wrote one user, while another added:

"Wait till he finds out that Jesus wasn't even a Christian."

Yet another commentator chimed in as follows:

"Not very Christian of you to put down others beliefs. Respect everyone else's choices."

Earlier this summer, Jinger talked openly about how she was raised in a very strict and religious household.

She didn't question anything she was taught. She believed basically every word in the bible.

But then she got married.

In studying the bible with Jeremy, Jinger wrote in her memoir that she "wanted to see if the convictions I'd always held were true."

Duggar's reading and studying and analysis of her religion's holy book led her to rethink the "standards that I took as givens."

For example, perhaps her parents were way off base in forcing her and her sisters to dress so modestly.

“I realized I wanted to revisit some secondary issues, like not wearing pants,” Jinger wrote, finally branchhing out on her own and realizing:

“[A]s I searched the Scriptures for answers. I never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants."

As it turns out, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar probably led their kids astray.

Many of them are finally coming to terms with this likelihood, too.

“I struggled with believing something that was different from my family,” Jinger confesses in her book.

Hey, at least she's believing it now at last, though. It's never too late.