Jenelle Evans: Stop Body-Shaming Me, You Dummies!

Jenelle Evans does so many things worth of criticism.

Like she has her basic human functions and we're sure sometimes she does a load of laundry or something like that, but pretty much everything else she does is wrong.

Is that an exaggeration?

Probably, but just barely.

Jenelle uses social media a lot and of course she spent many years sharing her life on Teen Mom 2, so we have a pretty good idea of the kinds of things she does, and it's just not a good situation.

But there's one thing she's done recently that's gotten a ton of negative attention that's actually, for once, undeserved ...

She's gained some weight.

Over the past year or so, she's been slowly gaining weight, and it seems like some people think that's her greatest moral failing, which is just such a wild point of view.

It's just that she's always been so awful -- there are probably literally a million things that you could criticize her about before you got to her weight.

Still, people keep bringing it up in a hateful way, and it looks like she's had enough of it.

Jenelle recently posted a video on TikTok about her drinking -- so much of her content has involved alcohol lately, to the point where a lot of people think she may have developed a drinking problem.

Someone left a comment on the video that read "Because she drinks constantly it's what has caused her to go from a size 5 to a size 14! She got fat and not phat."

And instead of replying with another comment, she made an entire video about it.

In that video, she took her shirt off and did a little dance in a sports bra while posting some stats: she claimed that she's 5'0.5" tall, she wears a size 6, and she weighs 145 pounds.

"You guys make it easy to make you look dumb," she concluded at the end.

But funnily enough, a lot of her followers didn't believe her.

"Ain't no way sis," one person told her.

"I'm 5 feet and 135 and wear a size 11 lmao," another person wrote.

"You ain't no size 6 another lie I guess," read one comment -- someone replied to that and speculated "I think she meant 16."

So many comments were like this, saying that she must be lying and listing their own heights, weights and sizes to show that she must not be telling the truth.

Lots of people asked her to step on a scale and post a video of it, and others wanted a closet tour so that they could see the tags on her clothing.

Her followers made so many comments like this that she made an additional video explaining that when she was younger, she always weighed 115-120 pounds, and that when she was working out a lot, she weighed even less.

Because of this, and because she's so short, going up to 145 pounds "is actually gaining a lot of weight for my body."

She also said that while she does have some fat in her stomach area, a lot of that weight gain is muscle, and she doesn't "give a sh-t" if you believe that or not.

And, as it turned out, a lot of people still don't believe her.

The thing is, and it's so weird that this even has to be explained, is that different people carry their weight in different ways, and everyone's body is different.

It's so hard to just look at someone and say exactly how much they weigh and exactly what size clothing they wear, and also it just really doesn't matter.

Sure, Jenelle has a habit of lying about all kinds of things, but if she really is lying about this ... who really cares?

There are like a million more interesting conversations to be had about this woman and why she is the way she is -- why not just focus on all of that instead of her body?