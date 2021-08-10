Jen Shah Denied in Court, Will Absolutely Stand Trial on Fraud Charges

Jen Shah is in serious trouble with the law.

And this fact may finally be sinking in for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star.

The seemingly awful human being was arrested and charged in March with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Along with other defendants, Shah has been accused of victimizing 10 or more persons over the age of 55, lying to them about potential business opportunities and then selling their personal information to the highest bidder.

We're talking really even stuff here.

Shah pleaded not guilty in April and is currently out on bond.

Heck, she's currently out on bond and filming Season 2 of the aforementioned reality show.

Because of course she is, right?

Earlier this month, Shah filed a number of pre-trial motions... including requests to have her charges outright dismissed and to suppress her post-arrest statements entirely, along with evidence seized in warrants.

We can now confirm that all motions these have been denied.

On August 5, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein referred to an "extensive, long-running telemarketing fraud conspiracy that sold millions of dollars of essentially nonexistent services and products to elderly, unsophisticated consumers."

The judge said Shah's motion to dismiss the indictment was non-applicable because she "joined the conspiracy willfully and with the specific intent to defraud."

This motion by Shah does not withstand "even cursory scrutiny," added Stein.

Translation?

Jen Shah is full of it.

And, barring a plea bargain, she will absolutely stand trial for her allegedd crimes.

Shah had previously claimed she did not properly understand her Miranda rights because she was suffering from "blurry vision" due to "dry" contact lenses.

Therefore, she "was unable to read" the waiver in front of her when she signed it.

She also claimed law enforcement misled her to get incriminating statements, and emphasized she was "confused and emotionally off-balance" at that moment.

Incredibly, the court did not buy any of these very pathetic excuses.

Responding to Shah's request to dismiss her post-arrest statements, the judge wrote that "the Court finds that Shah's Miranda waiver was decidedly voluntary."

Moreover, her "difficulty reading due to the claimed dryness of her contact lenses" did not affect her ability to understand her rights at the time of her arrest.

It's also worth noting at this time that Shah has changed legal representation, which is neverr a great sign for a defendant.

Both Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Smith also pleaded not guilty in April.

They duo has been accused of having "defrauded hundreds of victims" with purported business services.

Just how deep are the hot waters in which Shah finds herself?

The FBI has alleged that she was among those who led the telemarketing scheme; she was not some bit player here, folks.

“The government has said in a sentencing memorandum that she’s at the top of the food chain and that was someone that got like, 78 months," says attorney Ronald Richards.

"So Jen Shah, if she’s not careful, she could be looking at 90 to 120 months in this case, a crippling sentence."