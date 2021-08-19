Janelle Brown Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Savanah: They. Are. Twinning!

Janelle Brown has taken the unusual step of posting a photograph of herself and a close family member.

No, not Kody Brown.

Come on now.

That almost never happens.

Instead, as you can see above, the Sister Wives cast member is posing in her recent snapshot along daughter, Savanah.

“I’m imagining the SpongeBob voice ‘2 Hours Later’ daughter picked up,” Janelle captioned her Instagram post, adding:

“Thank goodness Gabe lives in town still and could get her from the school. So all was good.”

The initial reaction from most followers didn't merely focus on how refreshing it was to get a glimpse of the little girl -- but on her incredible resemblance to her famous mom!

Several fans couldn’t help but notice Janelle and Savanah’s uncanny resemblance, gushing over the sweet mother-daughter snap in the comments.

“She looks so much like you and Maddie, beautiful,” one social media user replied, while another added:

And then a third agreed, chiming in as follows:

“Your mini-me.”

Janelle and Kody Brown are the parents of SIX children, Logan, Hunter, Robert, Gabriel, as well as daughters Madison and Savanah, who is 16 years old.

The 52-year old jetted off to Utah several days ago in order to see other members of her family, reuniting with them back in her native state... but leaving Kody behind.

"So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend," Brown wrote last Tuesday alongside the following picture.

"Was so happy so many of the kids could come."

The long-time TLC personality was also in the news this summer for making an unexpected move:

She now lives in a trailer on the Coyote Pass property purchased years ago by Kody.

Was she forced to do so because she can't afford to reside elsewhere? Because the rumors of Kody being practically broke are true and he isn't able to support most of his loved ones?

No, Janelle insists.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure," the mother of six wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 27, adding:

"The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental...

"I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables.

"So stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

In recent years, we've learned that Christine Brown fell in medical debt to the tune of $450,000.

Moreover, Kody and one of his sons at one point owed $30,000 in a settlement from the 2017 Las Vegas car crash.

In addition, the Browns owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes to Arizona for the Coyote Pass parcel of land.

So... what about the assumption that Kody wasn't able to help Janelle move elsewhere because he's just so bad with his finances?

“She has mentioned before she has always wanted to do this,” one fan wrote on Instagram after others criticized the whole RV situation.

“She probably just used losing the rental house as a great opportunity to fulfill her dreams.”

Exactly, Janelle responded! This individual nailed it!

“It was a choice not a have to," she fired back at her haters.