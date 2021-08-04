Janelle Brown Escapes from Arizona, Reunites with Family in Utah

Janelle Brown has a new and unusual home.

She swears she loves it, too.

But while the veteran Sister Wives cast member may insist she's psyched about residing in an RV these days, the TLC personality just took a few days to get the heck out of Arizona.

As detailed on her Instagram page, Janelle took a trip to Park City, Utah over this past weekend, reuniting with a number of family members in herr native state.

Not including spiritual husband, Kody, however.

"So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend," Brown wrote on Tuesday alongside the following picture.

"Was so happy so many of the kids could come."

Janelle and Kody share SIX kids:

Logan 27 Maddie, 25 Hunter, 24 Garrison, 22 Gabe, 20 Savannah, 16

In her family reunion post, Janelle mentioned Kody and Christine's newest granddaughter, Avalon Asa Padron, born to their daughter Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

One would think Kody might wanna spend time with this adorable.

But this would presume that Kody cares about anyone other than himself -- and we have very little evidence of that to date.

"Mykelti, Tony and baby Avalon aren't in the picture but I got some great snuggle time with the new grand-baby. She is the cutest thing," Janelle wrote.

"Her hair and rolls are the best."

Janelle wrapped up her message by including these hashtags:

#familytime #whendidthekidsbecomeadults #bestweekend.

Prior to taking this trip, Janelle made headlines because she was forced to move out of her rental home after it got sold to a new owner.

And then chose to live in a traiiler on the family's Coyote Pass property.

Yes, she chose to do so.

Brown clapped back last month against speculation that Kody basically forced this spouse to do so because he's so strapped for money.

“Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by," Janelle explained in late July.

"Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.

"Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly, I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables.

"So stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

But this really was her decision?

She really is psyched about the unexpected living arrangement?

Yes, Janelle later insisted.

"It was a choice not a have to," she told critics a couple weeks ago who assumed Kody made the real estate call on her behalf.