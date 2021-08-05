Jamie Spears Must Be Removed as Britney's Conservator NOW, Lawyer Argues

Britney Spears will soon have her day in court.

She just wants this day to come as soon as possible.

We've learned that the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed a new motion for Jamie Spears to be removed as conservator of his daughter's estate.

This has been Britney's goal for awhile now, of course, as the artist has given multiple tearful testimonies over the past few weeks in which she's accused her dad of abuse and begged a judge to free her from her conservatorship.

But here's the new legal ask from Rosengart:

A hearing is set for September 29 for a court to determine whether Jamie Spears will continue on in his controversial role.

Rosengart, however, is now hoping for this hearing date to be moved up, possibly to August 23.

Spears has been under the conservatorship for 13 years and has been trying to remove her father from the arrangement since last fall.

Earlier this summer, she outlined all the ways in which her dad controls both her professional and personal life, saying he won't allow her to marry or have kids.

"I'm traumatized. I’m not happy," the artist said in June. "I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."

This marked the first time Britney said in public that wanted this conservatorship to end.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," Britney added.

Due to his client's suffering, Rosengart wrote the following in his latest filing:

“In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep and suffer further.

"Every day matters.”

It's not just a mental thing, though.

Rosengart also reiterated that he believes that Jamie Spears has “dissipated” Spears’ fortune.

The attorney previously delved into all the ways in which Jamie has been profiting off his child, while also making it impossible for Britney to earn any real wealth.

She's on a monthly alllowance from the conservatorship and her dad continues to be entitled to significant portions of herr album sales and concert ticket sales.

In this new motion, Rosengart says that Jamie had “grossly overpaid” Britney's former business manager, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment.

According to the motion, Jamie paid the firm $500,000 in December 2019, which was $300,000 more than was supposedly due, even though Spears had taken a hiatus from performing earlier that year.

“An investigation is warranted but can only commence fully once Mr. Spears is removed,” Rosengart wrote.

Elsewhere in his filing, Rosengart quotes Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who says:

"Mr. Spears's removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney's] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee."

Continues Montgomery:

"I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears' well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator."

Rosengart writes, "every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate."

He also says every day that goes by is a threat to Britney's financial health/

"There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing," says the lawyer.

The court has yet to rule on this motion.