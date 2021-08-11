Isabel Roloff Flaunts Baby Bump at 23 Weeks

Last month, Little People, Big World fans learned some exciting news.

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are expecting their first child together. Another Roloff grandbaby is on the way!

With the announcement, fans quickly wondered how far along Izzy's pregnancy was.

Isabel now has an update, flaunting her beautiful baby bump at 23 weeks.

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are definitely a little young, just into their mid-twenties.

But considering that they already have a healthy handful of niblings through Jacob's older brothers, this pregnancy was no surprise.

As the saying goes: there's something in the air.

On Sunday, Isabel was visiting her brother-in-law and his wife.

"Jer and Auj's house is perfect for selfies," she captioned a photo shared to her Instagram Stories.

Showcasing her baby bump in a mirror selfie, she wrote: "23 weeks today."

This is such an exciting time for the Roloff family.

Becoming parents is a huge step, especially for such a young couple who've only been married for a couple of years.

That said, we're talking about a pair who've been together since high school. They know each other's hearts well.

For some fans, Jacob has remained the "baby" of the family even after the births of his nieces and nephews.

It's not just that he's the youngest.

Little People, Big World viewers didn't see him grow up into adulthood.

Jacob was not a voluntary star of the family's show. He filmed because he had no choice.

When he turned 18, he had a choice, and he chose to leave the show -- and to leave the farm.

Multiple legitimate grievances created a rift between him and his parents, but things have improved in the past several years.

Jacob reconnected in person with his family, slowly but surely.

The first hints of his return came on his mother's Instagram.

Now, Jacob and Isabel are close with the rest of the Roloffs -- despite some disagreements.

A common narrative on reality television is that a "new woman" gets with a man and turns him against his family.

Izzy's story has been anything but that.

More than once, she has appeared to smooth over ruffled feathers and help repair damaged family relationships.

Jacob is also adored as an uncle to his nieces and nephews.

While the youngest of the family (any family) generally gets little to no childcare experience, this is giving him a head start.

No, being an uncle is not the same as being a parent, but it's a preview of what his and Isabel's lives will become.

Another exciting event in the Roloff family's immediate future will, of course, be Amy's wedding to Chris Marek.

August 28 is only weeks away, and we hope that it goes off without a hitch. There are a number of things that could go wrong, especially amidst the pandemic.

The entire family will treasure the nuptials, but we're sure that the wedding photos will hold special meaning for Jacob and Isabel, as Izzy will be glowing in her photos.