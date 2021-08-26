Isabel Rock: Can I Please Celebrate My Pregnancy in Peace?!?

Isabel Rock is really trying to celebrate at the moment.

But some haters on the Internet don't want her to do so.

As you may have heard by now, Isabel and husband Jeremy Roloff are expecting their first child -- in the very near future, too, if the following photo is any indication.

The expecting mother seems pretty excited about the development, too.

"We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December," Isabel wrote as a caption to a precious of her and Jeremy last month.

She has since posted a number of baby bump photos and continued to express enthusiasm over the child to come.

"22 weeks and officially feeling pretty pregnant," she penned at one point, for example.

"my belly seems to have grown overnight and bub seems to have changed positions, too. Some days it still feels surreal.

"I shared a bit about anxiety during pregnancy and so many of you messaged me saying you can relate! That is why I love to talk about these things so we can normalize them.

"Anyone who is a parent with anxiety, remind yourself that you are doing amazing & you got this!!"

Here's the thing, though:

Tori Roloff suffered a miscarriage in March.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did at that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment,” Tori confessed this spring.

“I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

And here's the other thing:

Tori also admitted a few weeks ago that she and her husband, Zach, are having trouble conceiving in the wake of this tragedy.

"I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality," Roloff wrote this summer.

"Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him. Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain.

"I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten."

So this brings us back to Isabel.

A bunch of trolls out there have been giving her a hard time for sharing so much joy over her pregnancy... while a family member is so sad about having had the opposite luck in the same personal department.

And Isabel has finally had enough.

“OK, I haven’t wanted to address this but … y’all have to stop,” the artist wrote on her Instagram Stories this week, adding:

“This is my first pregnancy. It’s special, and I want to talk about it.

"Plus allow me that right without assuming I’d want to hurt ANYONE.

"That’s the last thing I’d want to do. I just want to celebrate my baby.”

We totally get it.

We're certain Isabel and Tori have talked in private and we're certain the former's heart is shattered over what the latter has been going through.

But think of it this way:

Do you really think Tori expects Isabel to be silent and sullen over her own pregnancy?

Do you really think Tori can't handle two emotions at once... that she can't feel frustrated and despondent over her own fortunes of late, while also being thrilled for her in-laws?

We think she can.

And, above all else, when it comes to something so personal and so sensitive as pregnancies and miscarriages, we think the best thing to do is just butt out.

Let everyone react and respond how they see fit, okay?