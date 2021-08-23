Iggy Azalea: I've Never Boned Tristan Thompson! I Have Common Sense

Last year, Iggy Azalea welcomed her first child with Playboi Carti. The exes are now co-parenting.

Obviously, the famous rapper is free to date. And so is Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

Recently, rumors circulated that Tristan was laying pipe with Iggy.

Iggy is racing to let everyone know that she's never so much as met the infamous cheater.

"Very weird fake news making the rounds," Iggy Azalea tweeted over the weekend.

It was fake news, she detailed, "about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…."

Iggy had to ask, rhetorically: "Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!"

"S--t is very, very weird behavior," Iggy observed.

Those observations are not unfair, and it's hard to tell -- for her or for us -- where the rumors originated.

Iggy was not done telling the world exactly how she feels about being part of this particular claim.

"Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame," Iggy declared. We would tend to agree.

She explained that this irks her "because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bulls--t."

"So," Iggy added, "I’m actually annoyed."

"Literally have never even been in the same building as that man," Iggy added.

In all caps, she wrote: "I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON."

That person, unless she was responding to other rumors, is Tristan Thompson.

Tristan took his own shots at false rumors earlier this month.

“Gossipers are worse than thieves," he wrote in mid-August.

He made this value judgment "because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore."

“So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance," he shared on August 16.

His post concluded: "When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.”

Of course, Tristan was responding to very different rumors.

At the time, Khloe was being bombarded with rumors that she and Tristan had reconciled, or at least were boning again.

That was of course alarming to Khloe's fans, who considered it a worst-case scenario.

Tristan has won her back in the past despite outrageous cheating scandals, so one more reconciliation seemed grimly realistic.

Fortunately, those reconciliation rumors do not appear to be true.

While they have in the past played mum about getting back together before going public, they have now both shot down these claims.

Khloe and Tristan are co-parents and maybe friends, but not dating ... for now.

In fact, it may be the co-parenting that spawned those reconciliation rumors.

Khloe and Tristan went together with True to see the children's canine copaganda movie premiere, Paw Patrol.

Days later, they accompanied True to her dance class -- another duty that they are both taking seriously for their daughter's sake.

It is less clear where the claim that Iggy and Tristan were boning might have originated.

Oh, we know who the culprit behind the rumors is.

Vlogger and YouTuber Tasha K. announced the unproven claim that Iggy and Tristan were taking things to pound town.

But it's not clear what led to that claim, or what led so many people to apparently believe it.

We suppose that the story of Iggy and Tristan dating would be interesting.

It's just that it's only interesting to discuss if it's actually true. Otherwise it's just fanfiction.